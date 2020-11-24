CLOSE
Karen Clark
{WATCH} Quarantine Cooking: Karen Clark Mini-Meatloaves With Roasted Broccolini & Plain Ol’ Mashed Taters

Cooking With Karen Clark making Mini-Meatloaves with roasted broccolini & plain ol’ mashed taters and featuring her best/worst critique … her son and special guest, Grandma:

If you’re bored with cooking the same thing day after day, this Quarantine Cooking series offers some tasty alternatives to your typical dinner. And this could be a great time to experiment with new flavors and ingredients that you typically wouldn’t have time to try out after a day of work and running kids to various sports practices.

