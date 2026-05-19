J.J. Jeter Brings Hamilton Home to North Carolina at DPAC

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Source: JJ Jeter / JJ Jeter

Hamilton star Jimmie “J.J.” Jeter is headed back to North Carolina, and he’s bringing plenty of hometown pride with him.

During a lively conversation with Karen Clark on Foxy 107.1/104.3, Jeter shared his excitement about returning to Durham with the hit musical, where he plays the complex and unforgettable Aaron Burr.

“I am so great, and I’m so excited to talk to you,” Jeter said. “I’m so excited to get back to Durham with Hamilton.” For the Winston-Salem native, this stop feels personal. When Clark pointed out that he’s “one of us,” Jeter proudly confirmed, “Born and raised in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.”

He also kept it real about one of the best parts of coming home.

“I’m excited to do the show, obviously, but you know what I’m most excited about? I’m excited to get back to get some Bojangles.” He added, “Sometimes you just need a biscuit from Bojangles or some chicken.”

Jeter also gave fans deeper insight into Aaron Burr, a role he says is often misunderstood.

“I think something that is often misinterpreted about Burr is that maybe he’s not ambitious or maybe he doesn’t have goals and dreams,” he said. “The ultimate lesson that we learn is that Burr understands that he just needed to wait.”

As for why Hamilton still hits so hard with audiences, Jeter gave credit to the writing and the themes at its core. “At the end of the day, the story is about a father and a mother, and it’s about a relationship, and it’s about friendship,” he said. “I think that is something that will always be true.”

Hamilton runs at DPAC in Durham from May 20 through June 14. Tickets start at $52 at DPAC.