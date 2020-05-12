Quarantine Cooking: Karen Clark Makes Lamb & Chickpea Curry

We’re at home.

STILL.

Karen Clark is still cooking and trying out new recipes. This week, it was the Barefoot Contessa’s Lamb & Chickpea Curry. While there are quite a few spices involved in this dish, it’s all worth it!

If you’re bored with cooking the same thing day after day, this Quarantine Cooking series offers some tasty alternatives to your typical dinner. And this could be a great time to experiment with new flavors and ingredients that you typically wouldn’t have time to try out after a day of work and running kids to various sports practices.

