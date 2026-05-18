RnB stars who opened up about life changing surgeries and health battles

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Over the years, more prominent R&B singers have shared their health struggles and related surgeries with fans. Toni Braxton opened up about heart disease and lupus while K. Michelle repaired botched cosmetic procedures on her show. Their openness has often resulted in an outpouring of support from fans while bringing information about these health issues to light.

The CDC reports that heart disease and cancer are the leading causes of death among Americans. Many of your most beloved celebrities have faced these battles without letting the public know of their struggle. The late singer D’Angelo is one example who died after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

What Stars Have Needed Life Saving Surgeries?

A double battle with cancer and heart disease almost cost two singers their lives. An 80s icon was in a coma, and another required emergency care from a botched injection.

K.Michelle

The singer has faced ongoing health problems due to complications from illegal silicone butt injections. The situation got so bad that the injections started leaking right before a performance at the 2025 ACM honors. As a result, she needed a two-hour surgery to remove the infected tissue.

Toni Braxton

The “Unbreak My Heart” singer has managed some real-life heart struggles beyond romance. Since 2008, she’s lived with lupus, which runs in her family. The disease has also affected her heart, leading to a 80% blockage in her left main coronary artery.

She shared with the Today Show in 2024 how she dismissed clear signs that could have led to a heart attack, such as chest pains. She had life-saving heart surgery to place a stent.

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Al B.Sure

The charismatic singer known for his 80s hits, such as “Nite and Day,” had a medical condition that put him into a coma at one point. He was once overweight at 309 pounds but has since slimmed down after bariatric surgery. Renal failure and other concurrent illnesses put him in a coma on a ventilator for over two months.

The star made a remarkable recovery and is back in music and working on a memoir.

Montell Jordan

After a two-year battle with prostate cancer, the singer is now cancer-free. During this time, he had two occurrences of the disease; 2024 was a stage 1 diagnosis and surgery, but it returned a year later in his lymph nodes at an aggressive stage 2 level. Thanks to a radical prostatectomy and radiation treatment, the 57-year-old Jordan has regained his health.

What Should People Know Before Getting Medical Treatments?

These stars have undergone extreme treatments, from heart surgery to prostate cancer care. Regardless of your health issue, you should understand what type of procedure you’re having, the risks, and what your expected recovery looks like.

During your consultation, always ask your doctor if there are options from different techniques or non-surgical alternatives. Familiarize yourself with the types of medical procedures requiring detailed consent.

Health Issues Can Strike Anyone

Surgeries aren’t something to be taken lightly, whether it’s a cosmetic procedure or a life-saving one to treat illness. Understand what your alternatives are so you have a choice in your treatment and recovery.

These singers have bravely shared their health battles with the world so that anyone can take a lesson from them.

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