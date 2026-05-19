Top Beaches Across the Carolinas Ahead of Memorial Day

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Source: ianmcdonnell / Getty Memorial Day weekend is one of the first big tests of summer travel in the Carolinas. Beach towns begin to fill, roads back up and parking gets harder to find by midmorning. For travelers planning a coastal escape, the best move is to pick the right beach before the traffic and crowds peak. Here is a service-minded guide to some of the best beaches across North Carolina and South Carolina, with a look at what each spot does best — whether you want wide-open scenery, family-friendly water, surf, boardwalk energy or a quieter stretch of sand. 1. The Outer Banks, North Carolina The Outer Banks remains one of the Carolinas’ signature beach destinations for good reason. The long chain of barrier islands offers a mix of classic beach towns, broad sandy shorelines and dramatic natural scenery that feels different from a typical resort strip. This is a strong pick for travelers who want more than a beach chair and umbrella. Visitors can pair beach time with lighthouse stops, wild horse tours near Corolla, time at Jockey’s Ridge and side trips through towns such as Duck, Nags Head and Kill Devil Hills. The trade-off is the drive. Reaching the Outer Banks can take time, and holiday weekends often bring bottlenecks on the routes in and out. Still, for many travelers, the scenery and variety are worth it.

2. Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina Wrightsville Beach is one of the state’s most polished beach towns. It draws beachgoers who want a clean, lively shoreline with a surf-town feel and easy access to Wilmington. Love Local? Get more! Join the Foxy 107.1-104.3 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. The beach is known for its attractive water color, active scene and strong appeal for surfers and paddlers. It also works well for people who want beach time by day and city dining or shopping nearby at night. Crowds are part of the deal here, especially on warm holiday weekends. Parking can become a challenge quickly, so early arrival matters.

3. Carolina Beach, North Carolina Carolina Beach offers a different feel from nearby Wrightsville. It is more casual, more boardwalk-driven and often a better match for travelers looking for old-school beach-town fun. Its boardwalk, shops and food options help make it popular with families and friend groups. The town also has a more playful atmosphere, with easy ways to move from the beach to snacks, rides and live entertainment depending on the season. The surf can be rougher at times, and the area is rarely a secret on holiday weekends. Still, for travelers who want energy and convenience, Carolina Beach stays high on the list.

4. Topsail Beach, North Carolina Topsail Beach is a favorite for travelers who want a calmer pace. Compared with some of the state’s busiest coastal names, it tends to feel more relaxed and less built up. That quieter tone is a large part of its appeal. The beach is often seen as family-friendly, with room to settle in for a slower day by the water. The Topsail area also offers access to local restaurants and small-town charm without the nonstop bustle of larger destinations. For Memorial Day travelers, that lower-key atmosphere can be a major advantage. It may still get busy, but it generally appeals to visitors looking for a more laid-back start to summer.

5. Atlantic Beach, North Carolina Atlantic Beach is one of the most dependable picks on the Crystal Coast. It is especially attractive for families who want a straightforward beach trip with calmer water than some parts of the Outer Banks. The beach also benefits from nearby attractions and town access. Visitors can explore the broader Morehead City and Beaufort area, adding restaurants, waterfront views and short side trips beyond the sand. That combination of beach access and nearby amenities makes Atlantic Beach an easy recommendation for mixed-age groups. It gives families options without requiring a highly planned itinerary.

6. Emerald Isle, North Carolina Emerald Isle is another Crystal Coast standout, known for a quieter, more residential feel. It tends to attract visitors who want a scenic beach without the nonstop activity of a major boardwalk town. The draw here is simple: attractive shoreline, a calmer atmosphere and a family-friendly setup. It is a good fit for travelers who want long beach walks, a more relaxed daily rhythm and easier separation from the heaviest party scenes. It is not the place to go for the loudest nightlife. But for many Memorial Day travelers, that is exactly the point.

7. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Myrtle Beach remains one of the best-known beach destinations in the Southeast, and it earns that reputation through scale and convenience. If your group wants plenty to do off the sand, few places in the Carolinas offer more. The area is built for activity. Visitors will find a busy boardwalk district, dining, amusements, family attractions and a wide beach that can handle large crowds. It is a practical choice for multigenerational trips or groups with different ideas of what a beach vacation should include. Anyone heading there for Memorial Day should expect congestion. Myrtle Beach is popular precisely because it offers so much, and holiday traffic reflects that.

8. Isle of Palms, South Carolina Isle of Palms is a strong choice for travelers who want a beach trip with a more refined, residential feel. Just outside Charleston, it combines attractive shoreline with the option of easy access to one of the South’s most visited cities. The beach works well for families, couples and weekend travelers who want a quieter setting than some of South Carolina’s biggest tourism centers. It is also convenient for those who want to split time between the beach and Charleston restaurants, shops and historic districts. Crowds still build on holiday weekends, but the atmosphere tends to feel calmer than at larger entertainment-driven beach towns. Source: Rebecca Nelson / Getty

9. Hilton Head Island, South Carolina Hilton Head Island stands out for travelers who want a more planned, resort-friendly beach experience. It is known for wide beaches, family appeal and a strong mix of recreation beyond the shoreline. This is a beach destination where visitors often pair time in the sand with biking, golf, dining and longer stays. The island’s layout and amenities make it especially appealing for families and travelers looking for a full vacation setting rather than a quick day trip. Memorial Day visitors should not expect solitude, but Hilton Head’s broad appeal and well-known infrastructure help it absorb crowds better than some smaller beach towns.