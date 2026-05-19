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Durham Hosting Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event

Participants must have a current County solid waste decal

Published on May 19, 2026
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Trash
Source: En Contexto / Telemundo Indy

The Solid Waste Division of Durham County General Services will host a disposal event on Saturday, June 6, 2026, from 8 a.m. to noon, offering residents of unincorporated Durham County a safe opportunity to drop off hazardous household products at the Northern Durham Convenience Site, located at 11894 N. Roxboro Road.

This upcoming Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) event is open only to residents who have a current 2025–2026 solid waste decal issued by Durham County Government. Residents without a current decal will not be permitted to participate. Decals were included with the 2025–2026 property tax bills mailed in August 2025 to unincorporated households. If you do not have a decal or need a replacement, please contact the Tax Office at 919-560-0300.

The following items will be accepted at the convenience site for disposal at the HHW event:

  • Aerosol cans
  • Fire extinguisher
  • Batteries
  • Garden materials/fertilizers
  • Mercury
  • Pesticides
  • Pool chlorine and acid
  • Fuels
  • Thermometers
  • Paints
  • Fluorescent bulbs

Items that will not be accepted at the HHW event include:

  • Commercially generated waste
  • Explosives
  • Ammunition
  • Medical waste
  • Radioactive materials
  • Unknown/unlabeled materials

Durham County encourages residents to properly dispose of hazardous waste to help prevent toxic chemicals from entering the environment. Proper disposal not only protects human health but also safeguards wildlife and ecosystems that play a vital role in maintaining a healthy and sustainable environment.

Questions about this event or any services offered by the Solid Waste Division of Durham County General Services can be directed to recycle@dconc.gov or 919-560-0433.

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Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital

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