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Charlotte’s growth boom is hitting another historic milestone. New U.S. Census data shows the Queen City added more people over the past year than any other city in the country, further cementing its place as one of America’s fastest-growing urban centers.

According to newly released population estimates, Charlotte gained more than 20,000 new residents between 2024 and 2025 — the largest numeric increase of any U.S. city during that span. The growth surge pushed Charlotte closer to the one-million-resident mark as migration to the Carolinas continues to accelerate. (Charlotte Observer)

The numbers reflect years of explosive expansion fueled by new jobs, corporate relocations, lower living costs compared to other major cities, and continued development throughout Mecklenburg County and surrounding suburbs. (Charlotte Observer)

Charlotte’s metro area has also emerged as one of the nation’s strongest economic engines. Federal labor data released earlier this year showed the region ranked second in the country for total job growth in 2025, adding more than 37,000 jobs. (Charlotte Observer)

The city’s rapid rise has transformed Charlotte into a major destination for young professionals, entrepreneurs, and families relocating from higher-cost states across the Northeast and West Coast. Analysts say the city’s finance industry, sports culture, entertainment growth, and expanding infrastructure continue attracting newcomers at record levels.

The latest Census report also highlights a broader trend across the Carolinas, where suburban and Sun Belt cities are continuing to outpace many longtime population leaders in the Northeast and Midwest. (wsj.com)

Charlotte Growing more and more was originally published on 1053rnb.com