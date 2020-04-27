CLOSE
Karen Clark
HomeKaren Clark

Quarantine Cooking: Karen Clark Makes Quick, Easy Korean Barbecue Meatballs

Chef JJ Johnson opens new eatery "Field Trip" in Harlem

Source: Bea De Costa / Bea De Costa

We’re all still in the house bored…cooking and doing dishes. Our Karen Clark decided to take on some Asian flavors in this week’s Quarantine Cooking. These Korean Barbecue Meatballs turned out to be moist and super flavorful.

 

 

Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collection Launch Party - Arrivals

Can We Talk About Sevyn Streeter's Bangin' A** Natural Body?!

7 photos Launch gallery

Can We Talk About Sevyn Streeter's Bangin' A** Natural Body?!

Continue reading Can We Talk About Sevyn Streeter’s Bangin’ A** Natural Body?!

Can We Talk About Sevyn Streeter's Bangin' A** Natural Body?!

[caption id="attachment_3120062" align="aligncenter" width="683"] Source: Rich Fury / Getty[/caption] Sevyn Streeter set the Internet on fire, this weekend, when she posted a hot shot in her bikini. Centered in a field of grass, her beautiful and sculpted Black body was like art. Sis is ready for the summer... whatever version of the summer we get that is. Sevyn is wearing a leopard print "Naomi" bikini top by G Saints Collection ($75) and "Wild Thang Kini" bottoms from Peluxy Official ($25). If you've been paying attention to the And It Won't Stop singer, she's been #bodygoals for a minute now. She's clearly been working in the studio and in the gym. Streeter teased visuals for her current single “WHATCHUSAY” on social media and flexed her fine natural curves while dipped in gold. Keep scrolling to see Sevyn's killer bod...

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

korean , Meatballs , Quarantine Cooking

Videos
Latest
7 items
Can We Talk About Sevyn Streeter’s Bangin’ A**…
 6 hours ago
04.27.20
Heroes In The Pandemic: Meet The Sista Behind…
 9 hours ago
04.27.20
Sorry To Bother You’s Jermaine Fowler Competes in…
 9 hours ago
04.27.20
Blue Ivy’s Hand-Washing PSA
 9 hours ago
04.27.20
Scarface Gives Health Update, Reveals He’s On Dialysis…
 9 hours ago
04.27.20
Report: Meet Hip-Hop’s Second Billionaire, Kanye West
 10 hours ago
04.27.20
Lizzo Says Self-Hatred Almost Got Her During The…
 11 hours ago
04.27.20
In Memory of His Mother, John Wall and…
 11 hours ago
04.27.20
Quarantine Diaries: Stedman Graham Shows Off His Barber…
 11 hours ago
04.27.20
Quarantine Curls: Lalah Hathaway’s Big Chop Is Giving…
 11 hours ago
04.27.20
14 photos
Celebrities Who’ve Been Open About Their Mental Health…
 2 days ago
04.25.20
35th Anniversary Mother's Day Weekend Gospelfest 2017
Anthony Hamilton, Fantasia & 9th Wonder Participate In…
 3 days ago
04.24.20
A Few Radio One Midday Personalities Did The…
 3 days ago
04.27.20
Megan Thee Stallion Wants To Honor Her Late…
 3 days ago
04.24.20
Close