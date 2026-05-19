Community Mental Health Fair to Support Eastern Wake County

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Source: JGI/Jamie Grill / Getty

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Chi Rho Omega Chapter will host a free community Mental Health Fair on Saturday, May 23, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Joyner Park Community Center, 703 Harris Rd, Wake Forest, N.C. 27587. The event is free and open to the public.

Held during Mental Health Awareness Month, the Mental Health Fair aims to create space for honest conversations about emotional well-being while connecting individuals and families with trusted local resources.

“Mental health and wellness impacts individuals, families, and communities in profound ways,” said Tanglea Nixon, Chi Rho Omega Chapter president. “We are proud to host an event that promotes awareness, encourages compassion and helps connect people with resources that support overall wellness and healing.”

The Mental Health Fair will include interactive conversations, educational resources, community vendors, and opportunities for attendees to connect with professionals dedicated to promoting emotional wellness.

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with local wellness organizations, service providers, and advocacy groups offering resources related to counseling, family support, youth services, and stress management. The event will also feature mental health specialists, with a panel discussion with community experts who will explore practical strategies for supporting mental health in today’s changing world.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. has a long history of service to communities across the country through initiatives focused on health, education, and family support. The Chi Rho Omega Chapter continues that commitment locally by hosting programs that uplift and empower individuals and families.

Community members of all ages are encouraged to attend.

For media interviews, press passes, or additional details, please contact: Cydnia Young, cydnia.young@gmail.com

Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Love Local? Get more! Join the Foxy 107.1-104.3 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

TikTok: @TheKarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark