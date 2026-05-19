Listen Live
Close
Local

Community Mental Health Fair to Support Eastern Wake County

Organizers hope the upcoming mental health fair will foster open dialogue and reduce stigma around seeking care in the local area.

Published on May 19, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Mixed race woman biting her nail
Source: JGI/Jamie Grill / Getty

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Chi Rho Omega Chapter will host a free community Mental Health Fair on Saturday, May 23, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Joyner Park Community Center, 703 Harris Rd, Wake Forest, N.C. 27587. The event is free and open to the public.

Held during Mental Health Awareness Month, the Mental Health Fair aims to create space for honest conversations about emotional well-being while connecting individuals and families with trusted local resources.

“Mental health and wellness impacts individuals, families, and communities in profound ways,” said Tanglea Nixon, Chi Rho Omega Chapter president. “We are proud to host an event that promotes awareness, encourages compassion and helps connect people with resources that support overall wellness and healing.”

The Mental Health Fair will include interactive conversations, educational resources, community vendors, and opportunities for attendees to connect with professionals dedicated to promoting emotional wellness.

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with local wellness organizations, service providers, and advocacy groups offering resources related to counseling, family support, youth services, and stress management. The event will also feature mental health specialists, with a panel discussion with community experts who will explore practical strategies for supporting mental health in today’s changing world. 

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. has a long history of service to communities across the country through initiatives focused on health, education, and family support. The Chi Rho Omega Chapter continues that commitment locally by hosting programs that uplift and empower individuals and families.

Community members of all ages are encouraged to attend.

For media interviews, press passes, or additional details, please contact: Cydnia Young, cydnia.young@gmail.com

Karen Clark Headshot
Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

TikTok: @TheKarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

SEE ALSO

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Recent
Trending
13 Items

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

Best & Worst Statues In Sports History

Comment
23 Items
Sports  |  Bruce Goodwin II

OKC Thunder Clowned After Victor Wembanyama's Epic 41-Point Performance In Double OT Win

Comment
Sand Spit and Shallow Water With Dune Grass Foreground, Cape Hatteras National Seashore, North Carolina
10 Items
Local  |  Glyniss Wiggins

Top Beaches Across the Carolinas Ahead of Memorial Day

Comment
Woman Stressed with Headache
Local  |  Karen Clark

Community Mental Health Fair to Support Eastern Wake County

Comment
5 Items
News  |  Nia Noelle

Sybil Wilkes’ ‘What We Need to Know’ Spotlights Elections, Legacy, Money and History

Comment
Trash
Local  |  Karen Clark

Durham Hosting Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event

Comment
Sports  |  tonyapendleton

Jayden Daniels, Cam Ward Join 'Quarterback' Season 3: What Storylines Will Dominate?

Comment
4 Items
Family & Parenting  |  lexdirects

Congrats, Big Mama! Latto Welcomes Her 1st Child & Finally Confirms 21 Savage Is Her Baby Daddy

Comment
14 Items
News  |  tonyapendleton

Ebola Warning Issued: What You Need To Know

Comment
23 Items
Entertainment  |  Chase Iseghohi

20 Songs You Probably Didn’t Know Kandi Burruss Helped Write

Comment

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close