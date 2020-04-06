Quarantine Cooking: Karen Clark Makes Crawfish Bisque

Continue reading Johntá Austin Came Suited & Booted To Battle Ne-Yo & #BlackTwitter Knew It Was Over From The Start

Johntá Austin Came Suited & Booted To Battle Ne-Yo & #BlackTwitter Knew It Was Over From The Start

[caption id="attachment_3099038" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Prince Williams /Brian Stukes / Getty[/caption] Two men known for their stellar songwriting ability and dapper style let us into their studios last night for a battle of epic proportions. The outcome was arguably a draw (though I think Johntá Austin walked away with the win), but one man's style proved supreme. Not only did Johntá Austin come prepared with his musical notes and selections, he came suited and booted. His choice of suit -- Tom Ford. Austin, with his bow tie neatly hanging over his pristine white collared shirt, dropped hit after hit as he sipped D'usse from a fine stemmed wine glass. As the song battle intensified, Austin came out his blazer and declared, 'You see you made me come out my coat" right before hitting the pay button on Sweet Lady, a gut punch. Underneath his jacket were suspenders. With over 70k tuned into their duel, Austin and Ne-Yo began trending. While many people hadn't heard of the grammy award winning songwriter before, they immediately learned about his skill and suave style. Any man who comes to a battle in a suit is a man of dignity and that's exactly how Johntá conducted himself through the entire Instagram Live. By the end of the live, he raised a glass for a toast like a true gentlemen. https://twitter.com/callmedollar/status/1244439877804011521 "Its 77K in here and y'all are the real winners. If i lose tonight I wouldn't want to lose to no one else," he said after playing his last song We Belong Together by Mariah Carey. What a well-dressed and well-spoken man. Let's get into these tweets.