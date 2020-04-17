CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Man Gets Millions in Stimulus Money By Mistake

It was a regular visit to the ATM for Melik Pointer when he suddenly realized that he was a millionaire, but only temporarily!  

While many are still waiting for their stimulus check due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one man in Columbus went to the ATM to find the IRS mistakenly deposited millions of dollars into his bank account!

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

It was a regular visit to the ATM for 18-year-old Melik Pointer when he suddenly realized that he was a millionaire, but only temporarily!  Pointer checked his balance only to learn that his running total was $4,999,285.52

Pointer told 10TV that he thought it was a mistake and had to double-check, “I thought it was all fake, I thought it was a gimmick.”  Pointer isn’t the only person this has happened to.  It was reported earlier this week that an Indiana man mistakenly received over 8 million dollars in his bank account from the IRS.  But don’t get too excited if it happens to you, the government is quickly fixing it’s faulty deposits and taking the money back.

RELATED STORY: Indiana Man Waiting For Stimulus Payment Finds $8.2M In His Bank Account

 

See the news story below

source

 

The Best Advice From Some Of The Richest Black People In The World

10 photos Launch gallery

The Best Advice From Some Of The Richest Black People In The World

Continue reading The Best Advice From Some Of The Richest Black People In The World

The Best Advice From Some Of The Richest Black People In The World

The Latest:

Man Gets Millions in Stimulus Money By Mistake  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Videos
Latest
35th Anniversary Mother's Day Weekend Gospelfest 2017
Anthony Hamilton, Fantasia & 9th Wonder Participate In…
 4 mins ago
04.17.20
10 items
Jhene Aiko & Big Sean Instagram Live, “I…
 1 hour ago
04.17.20
Kirk Frost, Rasheeda Fire Back At Critics Who…
 1 hour ago
04.17.20
Jay Mazini Gives $40,000 To Checkers Employees During…
 2 hours ago
04.17.20
Angela Benton of Streamlytics Discusses Contact Tracing &…
 2 hours ago
04.17.20
Chadwick Boseman’s Shocking New Look Has Everyone Concerned,…
 2 hours ago
04.17.20
The Flossy Posse Is Back With Queen Latifah…
 3 hours ago
04.17.20
Man Gets Millions in Stimulus Money By Mistake
 3 hours ago
04.17.20
Ashanti Shows Off Her Natural Beauty In Fresh…
 1 day ago
04.16.20
‘ Working Mom ‘ National Immunization Month
 1 day ago
04.16.20
Corona Cancellations: These Highly Anticipated Films Have Been…
 1 day ago
04.16.20
Makeup Guru Patrick Starrr Gives Us Tips And…
 1 day ago
04.16.20
Money Matters: How To Improve Your Finances From…
 1 day ago
04.16.20
Man Waiting For Stimulus Payment Finds $8.2M In…
 1 day ago
04.16.20
Close