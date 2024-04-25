Free Mulch Giveaway In Raleigh

Listen Live
Published on April 25, 2024

Mulch Calculator DL

Source: Lowes / Lowes

The first week of May is International Compost Awareness Week. During this time, countless people will work to share the benefits of recycling organics and the importance of returning organic matter and compost back to our soils. The Raleigh Yard Waste Center is recognizing the occasion by giving away free organic mulch!

Visitors who come to the Raleigh Yard Waste Center May 6 – 11 will receive free Leaf Mulch and Organic Mulch upon request. Colored mulch, wood mulch, and organic compost are not included. No appointment is necessary; visitors can receive a maximum load of 45 cubic yards of available inventory per visit. The promotion is open to everyone (residents and businesses). Visitors are responsible for transporting the mulch product after receipt.

The Raleigh Yard Waste Center is at 900 N. New Hope Road. It is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visit raleighnc.gov and search “Mulch” for more information on the Center’s compost and mulch products.

 

Karen Clark Headshot

Source: PEO Productions / PEO Productions

