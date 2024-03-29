What Can We Expect From Sarah Jakes Roberts at Women’s Empowerment 2024?

Women’s Empowerment Expo is less than two weeks away, and the phenomenal Sarah Jakes Roberts is ready to bring inspiration and motivation to the thousands in attendance this year! The Light 103.9’s Melissa Wade and FOXY’s Karen Clark chat with Sarah to find out what we can expect from her keynote address at Women’s Empowerment 2024 and what gave her the courage to share her remarkable story.
