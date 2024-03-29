Women's Empowerment 2024 Landing Page- Header/ Background | iOne Local | 2024-01-11
HomeEntertainment

What Can We Expect From Sarah Jakes Roberts at Women’s Empowerment 2024?

| 03.29.24
Dismiss

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Women’s Empowerment Expo is less than two weeks away, and the phenomenal Sarah Jakes Roberts is ready to bring inspiration and motivation to the thousands in attendance this year! The Light 103.9’s Melissa Wade and FOXY’s Karen Clark chat with Sarah to find out what we can expect from her keynote address at Women’s Empowerment 2024 and what gave her the courage to share her remarkable story.

RELATED TAGS

interviews Sarah Jakes Roberts Women's Empowerment 2024

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Trending
WE2024 Sarah Jakes Roberts thumbnail
Entertainment

What Can We Expect From Sarah Jakes Roberts at Women’s Empowerment 2024?

News

Report: Sean “Diddy” Combs Homes Raided by The Feds

Civil Rights & Social Justice

Opal Lee, 97, To Finally Get New Home On Land That White Mob Drove Her Family From 85 Years Ago

News

Louis Gossett Jr., 1st Black Man to Win Supporting Actor Oscar, Dies at 87

Press Junket For Bravo's "SWV & Xscape: The Queens Of R&B"
Entertainment

SWV & Xscape Release Mystery Teaser Trailer on Social Media [Update]

News

John Boyega Is Allegedly Hooking Up With Newly Single Princess Love, Ray J Has Thoughts

Entertainment

Richelieu Dennis Emerges as ‘Mystery Buyer’ of Diddy’s REVOLT TV Network

North Carolina State University
Local

NC State Calls To End Investigation Into Cancer Cases At Poe Hall

Black Business Pages RAL
Close