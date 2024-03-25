Listen Live
Entertainment

SWV & Xscape Release Mystery Teaser Trailer on Social Media [Update]

The two groups look to settle their differences... with one big absence!

Published on March 25, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Press Junket For Bravo's "SWV & Xscape: The Queens Of R&B"

Source: Andrew J Cunningham / Getty

**UPDATED: 9:54 am, March 26, 2024**

Well, it looks like R&B veterans SWV & Xscape are coming back with a new project, and the teaser trailer just dropped!

As first reported by theJasmineBRAND, a promo was unveiled on social media on Monday (Mar. 25), showing the ladies having a therapy session with the show’s producer, Mona Scott Young.

TheJasmineBRAND initially reported that it was a promo for a new season of their Bravo reality series, SWV & Xscape: Queens of R&B. However, the blog have since reported that the promo was actually for a new tour between the two acts.

As you may recall, season one of their reality series, which premiered in March 2023, showcased the groups coming together to plan a joint tour following their very successful VERZUZ battle. However, tensions between the two groups (and, in Xscape’s case, tensions with each other) came to the surface very quickly.

Judging by the teaser promo, it is safe to say that the ladies may have finally settled their differences and made something work. It is also safe to say that founding Xscape member LaTocha Scott will not be a part of the collective, as she continues to develop her career as a solo artist.

More details are forthcoming.

RELATED:

Kandi & Tiny Respond To Critics After Saying Xscape Has Larger Fanbase Than SWV; Demanding They Headline Tour

Hot Spot: Tamika Scott Tearfully Comments on Relationship with Sister LaTocha Scott [LISTEN]

Black Music Awards Blue Carpet: SWV, Robin Thicke, Tweet, Roxanne Shante + More! [WATCH EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED TAGS

swv Xscape

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Trending
News

Report: Sean “Diddy” Combs Homes Raided by The Feds

Press Junket For Bravo's "SWV & Xscape: The Queens Of R&B"
Entertainment

SWV & Xscape Release Mystery Teaser Trailer on Social Media [Update]

Press Junket For Bravo's "SWV & Xscape: The Queens Of R&B"
Entertainment

SWV & Xscape Release Mystery Teaser Trailer on Social Media [Update]

News

John Boyega Is Allegedly Hooking Up With Newly Single Princess Love, Ray J Has Thoughts

North Carolina State University
Local

NC State Calls To End Investigation Into Cancer Cases At Poe Hall

Obituaries

RIP Joe Madison: Tributes Pour In After ‘The Black Eagle’ Radio Legend And Activist Dies At 74

WEN2022 Highlights
Women's Empowerment Blogs

WE2022: Sherri Shepherd Delivers Keynote Address

Women's Empowerment 2023 / Soul II Soul Tour
Radio One Exclusive

WE2023: NC’s Own Fantasia Shares Her Testimony

Black Business Pages RAL

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close