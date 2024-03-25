SWV & Xscape Release Mystery Teaser Trailer on Social Media [Update]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

**UPDATED: 9:54 am, March 26, 2024**

Well, it looks like R&B veterans SWV & Xscape are coming back with a new project, and the teaser trailer just dropped!

As first reported by theJasmineBRAND, a promo was unveiled on social media on Monday (Mar. 25), showing the ladies having a therapy session with the show’s producer, Mona Scott Young.

TheJasmineBRAND initially reported that it was a promo for a new season of their Bravo reality series, SWV & Xscape: Queens of R&B. However, the blog have since reported that the promo was actually for a new tour between the two acts.

As you may recall, season one of their reality series, which premiered in March 2023, showcased the groups coming together to plan a joint tour following their very successful VERZUZ battle. However, tensions between the two groups (and, in Xscape’s case, tensions with each other) came to the surface very quickly.

Judging by the teaser promo, it is safe to say that the ladies may have finally settled their differences and made something work. It is also safe to say that founding Xscape member LaTocha Scott will not be a part of the collective, as she continues to develop her career as a solo artist.

More details are forthcoming.

