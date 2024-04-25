Listen Live
We Chat With Tank About His Tour, The Vault & His Podcast

| 04.25.24
Women's Empowerment Expo 2017

Source: Monica Morgan / Monica Morgan Photography

Tank is a busy man. A VERY busy man. He’s dropping a new, post-retirement project that features five new songs. He’s hitting the road for the R&B Money Tour with Keri Hilson and Carl Thomas. And he’s also the co-host of one of the most popular music podcasts, The R&B Money Podcast.

Karen Clark chatted with him ahead of the tour’s May 17th arrival in Raleigh at the Meymandi Concert Hall.

 

 

