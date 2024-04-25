We Chat With Tank About His Tour, The Vault & His Podcast

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Tank is a busy man. A VERY busy man. He’s dropping a new, post-retirement project that features five new songs. He’s hitting the road for the R&B Money Tour with Keri Hilson and Carl Thomas. And he’s also the co-host of one of the most popular music podcasts, The R&B Money Podcast.

Karen Clark chatted with him ahead of the tour’s May 17th arrival in Raleigh at the Meymandi Concert Hall.

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

TikTok: @TheKarenClark

Twitter: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark