What You Need To Know About Your Child’s EOG

Published on April 25, 2024

As the school year ends, kids are getting prepared for their end of grade tests before summer break begins.

Here some of what you need to know about your child’s EOG:

They are administered to all students in grades three through eight during the last week of school, and they are standardized, multiple choice exams of English Language Arts, math and science.

  • All students in third through eighth grades take EOGs in math and ELA.
  •  In addition to being tested in math and ELA, fifth graders and eighth graders also take the science EOG. 

The EOGs are graded on a four-point scale, ranging from “not proficient” to “comprehensive” based on their understanding of the topic. Students receiving a three have sufficient understanding of grade-level material, while scores of four and five demonstrate “thorough” and “comprehensive” understanding, respectively. Each student receives a detailed score report.

source:  WRAL.com for more information.

 

What You Need To Know About Your Child’s EOG  was originally published on thelightnc.com

