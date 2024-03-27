Listen Live
Local

Chatham Community Library Hosts Spring Book Sale

Published on March 27, 2024

Family Reading Together

Source: Storyblocks / storyblocks

The friends of the Chatham Community Library will hold their spring book sale from April 11th through 13th at Chatham Community Library. This event is free and open to the public.

WHAT:                 Friends of the Chatham Community Library Book Sale

WHEN:                 Thursday, April 11 – Saturday, April 13, 2024

WHERE:               Chatham Community Library

                                Holmes Family Meeting Room

                                197 NC Hwy 87

                                Pittsboro, NC 27312

WHO:                    Friends of the Chatham Community Library

                                https://friendsccl.org.

The Chatham County community is invited to the Friends of the Library Spring Book Sale. The sale includes thousands of books (all categories), CDs, DVDs, and audiobooks. All genres are sorted and conveniently displayed and include special collection items such as a 1911 Encyclopedia Britannica, a selection of European history books, and oversized art books. All items are in excellent condition.

Admission is free, and purchases may be made by cash, check, or credit card.

Thursday, April 11: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday, April 12: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, April 13: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

On Thursday all items are full price. $4 for hardbacks, $3 for softbacks, Children’s books are $2 and $1.

On Friday, all materials are half price.

On Saturday, individuals may fill a grocery bag for $5 (including DVDs, CDs, and vinyl records).

Active members of the Friends of the Chatham Community Library receive a 10% discount.

Sale proceeds benefit the library by enabling the purchase of new books, materials, and equipment; implementing new children’s programs; and improving technology and services.

For more information about the sale, individuals may call the library at 919-545-8084 or contact the Friends of the Chatham Community Library at contact@friendsccl.org.

 

