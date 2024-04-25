Arizona AG Indicts 7 Trump Aides And 11 Fake Electors In Yet Another Election Interference Case

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

W

elp, the hits just keep on coming for the band of rabid MAGA thugs who tried to steal an election by spreading propaganda about it being stolen from Donald Trump.

According to AZ Central, Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes (D) announced Wednesday that a grand jury had issued the nine-count indictment against seven top Trump aides and 11 Arizona Republicans who are accused of falsely certifying votes for the ex-president despite President Joe Biden narrowly winning the state.

The names and charges against the Trump aides are redacted in the indictment, but the document makes it clear who they are by describing in detail the roles they played in Trump’s failed attempt at canceling democracy. Those defendants include Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman, former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, lawyers Jenna Ellis and Christina Bobb, and Trump advisers Boris Epshteyn and Michael Roman. Five of these individuals, Giuliani, Eastman, Meadows, Ellis and Roman, were also previously included in the sweeping election interference RICO indictment in Georgia. (Ellis pleaded guilty and threw all the other lawyers under the bus, so her co-defendants in this case should probably be keeping an eye on that one.)

As for the 11 fake electors, here’s the list provided by AZ Central:

Tyler Bowyer, an executive with Turning Point USA and a committeeman for the Republican National Committee

an executive with Turning Point USA and a committeeman for the Republican National Committee Nancy Cottle, who chaired the Arizona Trump electors

who chaired the Arizona Trump electors State Sen. Jake Hoffman, R-Queen Creek

R-Queen Creek State Sen. Anthony Kern, R-Glendale

R-Glendale Jim Lamon, former U.S. Senate candidate

former U.S. Senate candidate Robert Montgomery, former chair of the Cochise County Republican Committee

former chair of the Cochise County Republican Committee Samuel Moorhead, a former leader of the Gila County Republican Party

a former leader of the Gila County Republican Party Loraine Pellegrino, the secretary of the Arizona Trump electors

the secretary of the Arizona Trump electors Greg Safsten, former executive director of the Arizona Republican Party

former executive director of the Arizona Republican Party Kelli Ward, former chair of the Arizona Republican Party

former chair of the Arizona Republican Party Michael Ward, her husband and a GOP activist

Unlike the Georgia case, Trump himself isn’t listed as a defendant in Arizona, but he is described as an “unindicted co-conspirator” in the indictment, which has a lot of people on social media asking: WTF is an unindicted co-conspirator and why TF isn’t Orange Juissolini among the indicted?

“Defendants and unindicted coconspirators schemed to prevent the lawful transfer of the presidency to keep Unindicted Coconspirator 1 in office against the will of Arizona’s voters,” the 58-page indictment reads.

Of course, at least a couple of the defendants and their attorneys are already calling this a political witch hunt, because that’s pretty much the go-to for Republicans who just can’t stand being held accountable for the crimes they likely committed.

Hoffman, for example, claimed Mayes’ investigation “weaponized the once respected” office.

“Let me be unequivocal, I am innocent of any crime, I will vigorously defend myself, and I look forward to the day when I am vindicated of this naked political persecution by the judicial process,” Hoffman said in a statement.

Dennis Wilenchik, an attorney for Lamon, called his client’s indictment a “politically motivated prosecution,” which is kind of an odd statement to make considering his client is a politician whose alleged crimes were carried out in the political sphere while declaring the results of the political process in which we elect our presidents and other officials. Calling a case like this “politically motivated” is like calling a murder investigation “death motivated.” Just saying—these defendants and their representatives need to be a little more creative with their rhetoric because the cheat sheet they’re all copying their homework from now sounds really, well, politically motivated.

Anyway, it’s worth mentioning that Mayes is the fifth prosecutor to bring criminal charges against numerous defendants accused of conspiring to overturn a legal and fair election.

From Politico:

Special counsel Jack Smith has charged Trump with federal crimes for those efforts. Prosecutors in Georgia have charged Trump and many of his allies for their efforts to overturn the results in that state, including the fake electors plot. Prosecutors in Michigan and Nevada have also charged Republicans who posed as fake electors in those states. Michigan prosecutors revealed Wednesday that Trump is an unindicted co-conspirator in their own investigation as well.

Another thing worth noting is the comedic irony that Christina Bobb, one of the indicted Trump aides, was recently promoted to a senior position at the Republican National Committee, which focuses on “election integrity.” (It’s like if you hired Bill Cosby to watch your drink for you while you went to the bathroom.)

Also, can we just talk about how much Giuliani must wish he just sat there and ate his food at this point?

I mean, this man was already drowning in litigation for lying about voting machines being rigged to favor Biden before he ended up owing former Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Wandrea Arshaye “Shaye” Moss $148 million after a judge found that he defamed the mother and daughter with baseless claims that they were involved in non-existent election fraud in 2020. (Although, that didn’t stop him from continuing to defame them as recently as earlier this month.) Last August, it was reported that Giuliani was begging Trump to pay his legal fees, which probably had something to do with why his former lawyers filed a lawsuit against him a month later alleging that he had only paid a small fraction of the legal fees he owes, which amounts to nearly $1.6 million. Seriously, Giuliani’s journey of L’s might just be unmatched.

And to think, all of this could have been avoided if Trump and his team of Trumpanzees would have simply accepted the reality that the MAGA messiah lost in 2020. It really is just that simple.

See Also:

Giuliani On The Hook For $43M After Lying About 2020 Elections And Election Workers, Ruby Freeman and Daughter

Giuliani Lied About Black People And Is Proud Of It

The post Arizona AG Indicts 7 Trump Aides And 11 Fake Electors In Yet Another Election Interference Case appeared first on NewsOne.

Arizona AG Indicts 7 Trump Aides And 11 Fake Electors In Yet Another Election Interference Case was originally published on newsone.com