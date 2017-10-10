Non-Traditional Tips For A Flatter Stomach

Source: Radius Images / Getty
There are several things you can do to try to achieve a flatter stomach and believe it or not, it doesn’t just involve exercising. The following list only has one thing that is traditional, exercise!
1- Start your day with fruit instead of the breakfast biscuit.
2- Make some time for cardio exercise.
3- When you think of it just hold your stomach in.
4- Clean your house or do some work in the yard.
5- Practice perfect posture when standing or sitting.
6- Eat Avocados.
7- Cut back on, or eliminate sodas.
8- Drink more fruit juices and water.
9- Eat more salmon and other fish rich with Omega 3 fatty acids.
10- Stop Smoking.
