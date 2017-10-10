HealthyWealthyWise
Home > HealthyWealthyWise

Non-Traditional Tips For A Flatter Stomach

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment
Woman Lifting Shirt to Show Stomach

Source: Radius Images / Getty

There are several things you can do to try to achieve a flatter stomach and believe it or not, it doesn’t just involve exercising. The following list only has one thing that is traditional, exercise!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

1- Start your day with fruit instead of the breakfast biscuit.

2- Make some time for cardio exercise.

3- When you think of it just hold your stomach in.

4- Clean your house or do some work in the yard.

5- Practice perfect posture when standing or sitting.

6- Eat Avocados.

7- Cut back on, or eliminate sodas.

8- Drink more fruit juices and water.

9- Eat more salmon and other fish rich with Omega 3 fatty acids.

10- Stop Smoking.

Text “Foxy NC” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News:


Latest…

exercise , Flat Stomach , Health , Non-Traditional , Tips , wellness

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Non-Traditional Tips For A Flatter Stomach

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tatted & In Love: These Celeb’s Got Ink…
 3 hours ago
10.10.17
Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief - Los Angeles
Oprah Just Went To The Bank For The…
 4 hours ago
10.10.17
Donna Karan Defends Harvey Weinstein Amidst Sexual Assault…
 4 hours ago
10.10.17
Good Times
Good Times Reunion: Penny And Willona Were Back…
 6 hours ago
10.10.17
2014 BET Experience At L.A. LIVE - Genius Talks Presented By RushCard
Take our Poll: ESPN Jemele Hill Suspended over…
 7 hours ago
10.10.17
‘LHHHS4’ Recap: Masika Snatches Hazel-E’s Wig Into Oblivion
 17 hours ago
10.10.17
Tamar Braxton Calls Out Husband Vincent Herbert On…
 20 hours ago
10.10.17
Go Off! The Rock Finally Responds To Tyrese’s…
 21 hours ago
10.10.17
Charli Baltimore Reveals Struggle With Rare Bone Infection…
 1 day ago
10.10.17
Kim Zolciack Sets The Record Straight On Her…
 1 day ago
10.10.17
MUST SEE: Leslie Jones Is Perfect As NeNe…
 1 day ago
10.10.17
Janet Jackson’s Post-Baby Bod Is Making Us Do…
 1 day ago
10.10.17
Excited couple in front of first home real estate purchase.
New Version Of HGTV’s ‘Flip Or Flop’ Features…
 1 day ago
10.09.17
Dolphins’ Fans Are Blaming Chris Foerster’s Black Girlfriend…
 1 day ago
10.10.17
Photos