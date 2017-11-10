HealthyWealthyWise
Home > HealthyWealthyWise

Seminars

Foxy NC staff
1 reads
Leave a comment

Seminar Title: Food, Folks and Funds – Health & Wealth Seminar
Sponsor Name: TracyMac Solutions for Life Institute & Coaching Services

This seminar will give you a sneak peak inside the highly anticipated Food, Folks & Fund$ Health and Wealth Seminar, taking place January 26 & 27, 2018, with TracyMac, the Life Solutionist and Deanna Hamilton, The Great Mentor – You lead. You work. You give. You serve. Now, YOU deserve a transformational boost for your food, folks and funds!

Be ready to receive: •SOLUTIONS for real transformation in your FOOD, FOLKS & FUND$ • Healthier Habits action steps for HEALTH GAINS & WEIGHT LOSS• Strategies to make & Manage MORE MONEY •PERSONAL BRAND & ANSWERS for Personal & Professional Relationships •CLARITY to REVIVE your dream & RESET goals •Inspiration & ENCOURAGEMENT •On-the-spot personal & Group Coaching Opportunities •Great Giveaways!

Healthy, Wealthy, & Wise - TracyMac

Deanna Hamilton – Owner of Success Coaching Systems and Deanna Hamilton Real Estate

Panelist Name and Title: Tracy “Tracy Mac” McNeil – Senior Fellow of TracyMac Solutions for Life Institute/CEO of TracyMac Coaching Services

Seminar Title – How To Make Your Side Hustle: Close The Wealth Gap
Sponsor Name – Synergy Training and Development

Seminar Overview – Come learn how to create a social need, create a business or expand your business and find capital without sacrificing your financial bottom line. Learn how to create a transition plan to becoming your own boss. Attendees will learn strategies to move to the next level and beyond.

Healthy, Wealthy, & Wise - Sharon Campbell

Sharon Campbell

Panelist Name and Title: Sharon Campbell- MBA
Principal Partner- Certified Business/Nonprofit Coach

Seminar Title – Zumba
Sponsor Name – Zumba with Tameka Holmes

Tameka Holmes first fell in love with Zumba in 2011. She never imagined she would love it so much, or that she would become a licensed instructor. Holmes been licensed for 4 years now and truly enjoys every moment of teaching. “This format is so fun and therapeutic for me. I’ve already made lots of memories and met some incredible people along the way. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for me. I’m a proud Zumbaholic,” says Holmes.

Healthy, Wealthy, & Wise - Zumba with Tameka Holmes

Tameka Holmes

Panelist Name and Title: Tameka Holmes

 

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Seminars

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tyrese At It Again With Latest Video Featuring…
 16 hours ago
11.09.17
Tyrese At It Again With Latest Video Featuring…
 16 hours ago
11.09.17
Mary J. Blige To Produce FOX Drama Series…
 17 hours ago
11.09.17
‘Empire’ Recap: The Lucious Is Back In The…
 1 day ago
11.09.17
Say WHAT?! Mariah Carey Accused Of Sexual Harassment
 1 day ago
11.09.17
She Ready: Tiffany Haddish Preps To Host ‘Saturday…
 1 day ago
11.09.17
Exclusive: Here’s The New Poster From Will Smith’s…
 1 day ago
11.09.17
Hanging Up Her Jersey? Tami Roman Is Reportedly…
 1 day ago
11.09.17
Tamar Braxton Breaks Silence On Divorce: ‘That Last…
 2 days ago
11.09.17
Tia Mowry & Cory Hardrict Expecting Baby Number…
 2 days ago
11.09.17
Wendy Williams’ Husband Spotted Out With His Alleged…
 2 days ago
11.09.17
Oh You Nasty Girl: Man Claims Janet Jackson’s…
 2 days ago
11.09.17
Sources Say Will & Jada Did Not Give…
 2 days ago
11.09.17
2017 Essence Festival - Day 2
Jill Scott files for divorce and its already…
 2 days ago
11.08.17
Photos