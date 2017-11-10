Seminar Title: Food, Folks and Funds – Health & Wealth Seminar

Sponsor Name: TracyMac Solutions for Life Institute & Coaching Services

This seminar will give you a sneak peak inside the highly anticipated Food, Folks & Fund$ Health and Wealth Seminar, taking place January 26 & 27, 2018, with TracyMac, the Life Solutionist and Deanna Hamilton, The Great Mentor – You lead. You work. You give. You serve. Now, YOU deserve a transformational boost for your food, folks and funds!

Be ready to receive: •SOLUTIONS for real transformation in your FOOD, FOLKS & FUND$ • Healthier Habits action steps for HEALTH GAINS & WEIGHT LOSS• Strategies to make & Manage MORE MONEY •PERSONAL BRAND & ANSWERS for Personal & Professional Relationships •CLARITY to REVIVE your dream & RESET goals •Inspiration & ENCOURAGEMENT •On-the-spot personal & Group Coaching Opportunities •Great Giveaways!

Panelist Name and Title: Tracy “Tracy Mac” McNeil – Senior Fellow of TracyMac Solutions for Life Institute/CEO of TracyMac Coaching Services

Seminar Title – How To Make Your Side Hustle: Close The Wealth Gap

Sponsor Name – Synergy Training and Development

Seminar Overview – Come learn how to create a social need, create a business or expand your business and find capital without sacrificing your financial bottom line. Learn how to create a transition plan to becoming your own boss. Attendees will learn strategies to move to the next level and beyond.

Panelist Name and Title: Sharon Campbell- MBA

Principal Partner- Certified Business/Nonprofit Coach

Seminar Title – Zumba

Sponsor Name – Zumba with Tameka Holmes

Tameka Holmes first fell in love with Zumba in 2011. She never imagined she would love it so much, or that she would become a licensed instructor. Holmes been licensed for 4 years now and truly enjoys every moment of teaching. “This format is so fun and therapeutic for me. I’ve already made lots of memories and met some incredible people along the way. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for me. I’m a proud Zumbaholic,” says Holmes.

Panelist Name and Title: Tameka Holmes

