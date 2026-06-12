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Free Summer Meals For Wake County Kids

Wake County kids can enjoy free meals this summer.

Published on June 12, 2026
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Dallas ISD Lunch
Source: dallasisd.org / dallasisd.org

The Summer Food Service Program is a USDA-funded meal program available to children 0–18 at no cost.
Wake County Cooperative Extension supports our partners in establishing and enhancing summer food sites across the county. Though we do not directly manage or maintain any sites, we work hard to share the most up-to-date site lists and summer meal information with citizens in Wake County!

 
Summer Food Kick-Off Event
Date: June 15, 2026 Time: 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. Location: Wakefield Missionary Baptist Church 809 Proctor St, Zebulon, NC 27597
Join us for the SUN Meals Kickoff and kickstart your summer with fun, food and community! This free program provides meals for kids under 18 while school is out. 
Enjoy face painting, games, and crafts
Explore a fire truck
Interact with Ray, the SUN Meals Mascot
Meet the 2026 SUN Meals Sponsors
Connect with Wake County’s 4H team

 
Click here for 2026 Summer Food Locations

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Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

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