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Historic Drought Tightens Grip on Triangle

Historic Drought Tightens Grip on Triangle, Triggers Water Restrictions

Published on June 12, 2026
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North Carolina’s worsening drought has reached a critical point across the Triangle, with portions of Durham, Orange and Wake counties now classified under “exceptional drought,” the most severe category used by the U.S. Drought Monitor.

The designation comes as local governments impose stricter water-use restrictions and officials warn that significant rainfall is not in the forecast.

The drought has intensified after months of below-average rainfall. Meteorologists say the Raleigh area is experiencing its driest start to a year in more than 140 years, with little measurable rain recorded since late May.

Reservoirs and lakes that supply drinking water to hundreds of thousands of residents have fallen well below normal levels, raising concerns about long-term water availability.

In response, Durham will implement Stage 2 mandatory water restrictions beginning June 15.

The rules prohibit spray irrigation and in-ground watering systems that use city water. Residents may still hand-water plants, use drip irrigation and water trees with specialized bags.

Vehicle washing with city water is banned except at commercial car washes, while filling decorative fountains, ponds and swimming pools is limited to essential maintenance needs.

The restrictions are designed to preserve water supplies as reservoir levels continue to decline. Local officials stress that drinking, cooking, bathing and other essential household uses are not restricted, but they are urging residents and businesses to conserve wherever possible.

The drought’s effects extend beyond household water use.

Farmers face mounting challenges, recreational areas are seeing lower lake levels, and communities that depend on regional water systems are preparing for the possibility of additional conservation measures if dry conditions persist.

Statewide, every county is experiencing some level of drought, with severe and extreme conditions covering much of North Carolina.

Experts say recovery will require sustained, widespread rainfall over an extended period, not just isolated summer thunderstorms.

Until then, water conservation is expected to remain a key priority across the Triangle and beyond.

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