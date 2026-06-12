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Dave Hollister Talks New Music & Saturday's Raleigh Show

Dave Hollister Talks Death Row, New Music & Saturday’s Raleigh Show

Published on June 12, 2026
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R&B legend Dave Hollister stopped by Foxy 107.1/104.3 to chat with Karen Clark, and the conversation gave fans plenty to celebrate. The soulful voice behind years of classic hits is back, energized, and ready to bring it all to the stage right here in Raleigh.

This Saturday, Hollister headlines a stacked night at the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Raleigh.

He’s joined by Changing Faces, Case, and Adina Howard for what promises to be a throwback night the whole community can enjoy. “I’m really, really ready to see my Raleigh folks again,” Hollister told Clark.

The most surprising part of the interview? Hollister revealed he was ready to walk away from music for good. That changed when Snoop Dogg stepped in.

“Snoop actually came and resurrected my love for music again. Because I was done. I was finished,” Hollister shared. Snoop convinced him there was more left to give, sat down with him, and sent over 12 new tracks. “That’s what gave me the jumpstart again.”

Hollister is now signed to Death Row Records, the iconic label Snoop is reshaping with a soulful new vision.

“I want Death Row to be the new Motown,” Hollister said, sharing Snoop’s goal of becoming the next Berry Gordy. The roster now leans heavily into R&B and soul, featuring artists like October London and Charlie Burrell.

For longtime fans wondering about his evolving sound, Hollister kept it real: “You gotta evolve. You can’t stay the same.” He says this is the music he’s always wanted to make, calling it “an exciting time in my life.”

There’s more good news. A brand-new single drops the day before the Raleigh show, and Hollister plans to perform it live. Those 12 fresh tracks are set to arrive at the top of the new year.

Don’t miss Dave Hollister live this Saturday in downtown Raleigh. Follow him on Instagram and Facebook at @DaveHollister to stay on top of everything he’s got coming.

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