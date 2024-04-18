Singer Joe Talks Influential Women, Impactful Songs & More | #WE2024

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

If you don’t know by now, Singer Joe Thomas is one of your favorite singers, favorite singer and songwriters. Joe’s pen is unmatched along with his amazing voice. But, what song from the “All That I Am” singer’s catalog that he has written for someone else is his favorite? What about a song that he has sung?

“That is a good question. I’m quite biased to all of my songs” says Joe. “But I would say the most rewarding one that I love to perform, probably the biggest hit of my career, which is “I Want To Know.”

Joe has a strong catalog but why is his biggest hit?

“I think it’s one of the simplest records I’ve ever written and produced, and a lot of my songs and try to make them simple, but this one just became like all those things going to work because it was so simple.”

Joe also tells Ashia Skye what goes into his mother being the most empowering woman in his life.

“You know, just having first of all five kids back-to-back every year and being able to raise them all to be healthy and to and to stay out of prison and. You know, just to take on certain life challenges and succeed. So she’s a very strong woman.”

Check out more in our exclusive interview at Women’s Empowerment 2024!