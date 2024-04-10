Do You Want A Cafe At Moore Square In Raleigh?

Attention culinary creatives! Raleigh is seeking proposals for café concession at Moore Square. Bring your flavor to the heart of the city and let’s cook up some delicious fun together!
This is a wonderful opportunity for a vendor looking to expand their market while taking on less-than-average costs in the heart of downtown Raleigh. The café includes 251 square feet of frontage and 384 square feet of kitchen space, accompanied by a 1,675 square foot outdoor seating area. At $25 per square foot rent, the space is available at well-below market rate, with most utilities covered by the City of Raleigh. All food concept proposals are welcome!
Details
- Learn more by reviewing the Executive Summary
- View the full Moore Square Café Operation Request for Qualifications (RFQ), which includes application instructions and deadlines.
- Proposals are due on Friday, May 10.
- Please direct any questions to Douglas Porter at douglas.porter@raleighnc.gov
