Do You Want A Cafe At Moore Square In Raleigh?

Attention culinary creatives! Raleigh is seeking proposals for café concession at Moore Square. Bring your flavor to the heart of the city and let’s cook up some delicious fun together!

This is a wonderful opportunity for a vendor looking to expand their market while taking on less-than-average costs in the heart of downtown Raleigh. The café includes 251 square feet of frontage and 384 square feet of kitchen space, accompanied by a 1,675 square foot outdoor seating area. At $25 per square foot rent, the space is available at well-below market rate, with most utilities covered by the City of Raleigh. All food concept proposals are welcome!

Details