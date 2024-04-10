Listen Live
Local

Do You Want A Cafe At Moore Square In Raleigh?

Published on April 10, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Ekiben restaurant asset

Source: @ekibenbaltimore / @ekibenbaltimore

Attention culinary creatives! Raleigh is seeking proposals for café concession at Moore Square. Bring your flavor to the heart of the city and let’s cook up some delicious fun together!

This is a wonderful opportunity for a vendor looking to expand their market while taking on less-than-average costs in the heart of downtown Raleigh. The café includes 251 square feet of frontage and 384 square feet of kitchen space, accompanied by a 1,675 square foot outdoor seating area. At $25 per square foot rent, the space is available at well-below market rate, with most utilities covered by the City of Raleigh. All food concept proposals are welcome!

Details

Karen Clark Headshot

Source: PEO Productions / PEO Productions

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

TikTok: @TheKarenClark

Twitter: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

RELATED TAGS

Moore Square raleigh

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Trending
Ekiben restaurant asset
Local

Do You Want A Cafe At Moore Square In Raleigh?

Style & Fashion

Rihanna Serves Naughty Nun Realness On ‘Interview’ Magazine’s Spring Issue, And Fans Aren’t Happy

Book pages flying in the library
Local

Local Black-Owned Children’s Bookstore Forced To Move After Receiving Hate Mail And Death Threats

Superstars Of Jazz Fusion Featuring Roy Ayers
Local

Don’t Miss Jazz Flutist Althea Rene At Missy Lane’s This Weekend

Local

#WE2024: Submit Your Questions For Sarah Jakes Roberts!

Women's Empowerment 2020 VENDORS
Shop

2024 Women’s Empowerment Vendor List

News

John Boyega Is Allegedly Hooking Up With Newly Single Princess Love, Ray J Has Thoughts

Press Junket For Bravo's "SWV & Xscape: The Queens Of R&B"
Entertainment

SWV & Xscape Release Mystery Teaser Trailer on Social Media [Update]

Black Business Pages RAL

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close