2024 Women's Empowerment Vendor List

Published on March 19, 2024

2024 Women’s Empowerment Expo Vendors

Health & Wellness

Advance Community Health

https://advancechc.org/

Balmscope Wellness

https://www.balmscopewellness.com/

Relatable Lactation

https://www.relatable-lactation.com/

Fashion

Accessories Access

https://facebook.com/accessoriesaccess

Beguilding Boutique

https://www.beguilingboutique.com/

D. Lanier Eyewear

https://dlaniereyewear.square.site/

DW Appeal, Inc.

https://dwappeal.com/

Fashionably Favored Boutique

https://fashionablyfavoured.com/

GlamGems Boutique

https://www.myglamgems.com/

Greek Warehouse

https://route74promotions.net/

Letecia’s Legacy/God’s Promise

https://leteciaslegacy.com/

LoveUs Brand

https://loveusbrand.com/

LowHunter LLC

https://www.facebook.com/laquisha.hunter

Making Statements Boutique

https://makingstatements.store/

Motherland Authentic

https://motherlandauthentic.com/

Nashona Boutique

https://www.nashona.com/

Naturally Unique By SOS

https://www.naturallyuniquebysos.com/

PrettyU

https://www.beprettyu.com/

Beauty

Bella Couture – Durham

https://bellabeautycollection.com/

Butters & Bars, LLC

https://www.naturalbuttersbars.com/

Fighting 4 Me Essentials

https://www.fighting4meessentials.com/

J Roze, LLC

https://jrozecollection.com/

Mazie’s Fragrances

Email: maziewilliams114@yahoo.com

Taylor’s Collection

https://www.taylorscollection.com/

The Hair Loft

https://thehairloftraleigh1.com/

Miscellaneous

Bedroom Kandi

https://www.bkparties.com/4965

Flames & Flair Candle Company

https://www.flamesandflair.com/

Miller-Motte College

https://www.miller-motte.edu/campuses/north-carolina/raleigh-career-training

Mogul Homes

https://themogulhome.com/

NC Education Lottery

https://nclottery.com/

Refours Boutique

https://livedlaughedlovedn.wixsite.com/book

Ricci Law Firm

https://www.riccilawnc.com/

Tammy Mills Enterprise

https://tammy-mills.com/

Wite Collar

https://www.witecollar.com/

Close