2024 Women’s Empowerment Vendor List

2024 Women’s Empowerment Expo Vendors
Health & Wellness
Advance Community Health
Balmscope Wellness
https://www.balmscopewellness.com/
Relatable Lactation
https://www.relatable-lactation.com/
Fashion
Accessories Access
https://facebook.com/accessoriesaccess
Beguilding Boutique
https://www.beguilingboutique.com/
D. Lanier Eyewear
https://dlaniereyewear.square.site/
DW Appeal, Inc.
Fashionably Favored Boutique
https://fashionablyfavoured.com/
GlamGems Boutique
Greek Warehouse
https://route74promotions.net/
Letecia’s Legacy/God’s Promise
LoveUs Brand
LowHunter LLC
https://www.facebook.com/laquisha.hunter
Making Statements Boutique
https://makingstatements.store/
Motherland Authentic
https://motherlandauthentic.com/
Nashona Boutique
Naturally Unique By SOS
https://www.naturallyuniquebysos.com/
PrettyU
Beauty
Bella Couture – Durham
https://bellabeautycollection.com/
Butters & Bars, LLC
https://www.naturalbuttersbars.com/
Fighting 4 Me Essentials
https://www.fighting4meessentials.com/
J Roze, LLC
Mazie’s Fragrances
Email: maziewilliams114@yahoo.com
Taylor’s Collection
https://www.taylorscollection.com/
The Hair Loft
https://thehairloftraleigh1.com/
Miscellaneous
Bedroom Kandi
https://www.bkparties.com/4965
Flames & Flair Candle Company
https://www.flamesandflair.com/
Miller-Motte College
https://www.miller-motte.edu/campuses/north-carolina/raleigh-career-training
Mogul Homes
NC Education Lottery
Refours Boutique
https://livedlaughedlovedn.wixsite.com/book
Ricci Law Firm
Tammy Mills Enterprise
Wite Collar
