Listen Live
News

Ye FKA Kanye West Named In Lawsuit After Man Claims He Was Ordered To Cut Dreadlocks

The lawsuit also alleges that Ye mistreated and yelled at Black workers.

Published on April 30, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

1422679-et-0314-kanye-west-rolling-loud-wjs002.jpg

Ye FKA Kanye West was named in a recently filed lawsuit that alleges he created a hostile environment for one man and his fellow Black workers. The lawsuit was filed by a former security guard who worked for Ye at the Donda Academy and claims that the producer demanded that the man cut his dreadlocks among other alleged troubles at the worksite.

Page Six obtained legal documents filed by Benjamin Deshon Provo, who worked for Ye in 2021. In the suit, Provo says that he and other Black workers at the academy were mistreated in comparison to their white counterparts, who seemingly enjoyed favorable working conditions.

From Page Six:

“Kanye and members of his management team subjected Provo and other black employees to less favorable treatment than their white counterparts,” the lawsuit alleges.

“Specifically, Kanye frequently screamed at and berated black employees, while in contrast, he never so much as raised his tone of voice toward white staff.”

Provo alleges West, 46, also ridiculed him for wearing his hair in dreads — even though he claims the hairstyle was due in part to his Muslim faith.

“Kanye and members of his management team required Provo to choose between these critical aspects of his self-identity and financial stability,” the complaint states.

Provo said that because he refused the order to cut his hair, he was let go from his position. Provo also claimed that the Chicago superstar allegedly banned books at the academy praising Black leaders.

Provo’s suit named alleged discrimination, hostile work environment, retaliation, labor code violations, and other related claims for which he seeks damages.

Photo: Getty

Ye FKA Kanye West Named In Lawsuit After Man Claims He Was Ordered To Cut Dreadlocks  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

RELATED TAGS

discrimination Kanye West lawsuit Ye

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Trending
Entertainment

Toni Braxton Says She Is Looking Forward To Dating Again

News

End of Watch: 4 Officers Killed in Charlotte Shooting

Demonstration against participation of Israeli athletes in 2024 Olympic Games in Paris
Local

30 Pro-Palestinian Protesters Detained On UNC-Chapel Hill Campus

Vanessa Williams - Single Promo 14 items
Entertainment

Vanessa Williams Preps First Album in 15 Years With New Single, “Legs (Keep Dancing)”

Entertainment

Phaedra Parks Speaks On Life Following Her Divorce: ‘I’m Really That Girl’

Entertainment

Candiace Dillard Bassett Reveals She’s Pregnant After Exiting RHOP

Black Business Pages RAL

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close