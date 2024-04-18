Gospel Star Le’Andria Johnson & The Nightly Spirit’s Darlene McCoy Talks Honesty In The Voice | #WE2024

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Among the major names at Women’s Empowerment 2024 was The Light’s own Darlene McCoy from The Nightly Spirit. Darlene stepped away from the stage to converse with the amazing vocalist, Le’Andria Johnson.

With such a powerful, anointed voice, Darlene asks Johnson, “How do you dig into that place to give that kind of glory?”Johnson tells The Nightly Spirit host “To be honest, it comes from a lot of hurt and pain, and from a lot of trauma.”

The honesty from Johnson is why so many people connect to the award-winning singer.

Watch this beautiful conversation between these two powerhouses at Women’s Empowerment 2024.