Gospel Star Le’Andria Johnson & The Nightly Spirit’s Darlene McCoy Talks Honesty In The Voice | #WE2024

Among the major names at Women’s Empowerment 2024 was The Light’s own Darlene McCoy from The Nightly Spirit. Darlene stepped away from the stage to converse with the amazing vocalist, Le’Andria Johnson.
RELATED: Singer Joe Talks Influential Women, Impactful Songs & More | #WE2024
RELATED: How Does Bobbi Storm Bridge The Gap Between Inspirational & Hip-Hop? | #WE2024
With such a powerful, anointed voice, Darlene asks Johnson, “How do you dig into that place to give that kind of glory?”Johnson tells The Nightly Spirit host “To be honest, it comes from a lot of hurt and pain, and from a lot of trauma.”
The honesty from Johnson is why so many people connect to the award-winning singer.
Watch this beautiful conversation between these two powerhouses at Women’s Empowerment 2024.
-
DJ Mister Cee Has Passed Away At 57
-
Radio One Raleigh's Women's Empowerment Expo Returns April 13!
-
Everything You Missed At Women's Empowerment 2024!
-
OJ Simpson, Former NFL Player With Life Shrouded In Infamy, Dies At 76
-
Rihanna Serves Naughty Nun Realness On ‘Interview’ Magazine’s Spring Issue, And Fans Aren’t Happy
-
2024 Women's Empowerment Seminars
-
2024 Women's Empowerment Vendor List
-
#WE2024: Submit Your Questions For Sarah Jakes Roberts!