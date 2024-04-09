2024 Women’s Empowerment Seminars

Let’s take a look at the list of seminars that you can attend during the 2024 Women’s Empowerment Expo on April 13, inside the Varsity Club at Raleigh’s PNC Arena!
“She Believed She Could, So She Did” -Sponsored by NC Education Library
2:50pm – 3:20pm
This seminar will focus on the unique strengths of the woman entrepreneur when starting, growing, and maintaining a business. We will discuss the power within that turns perceived stumbling blocks into sturdy steps on the ladder of success.
Moderator:
- Dr. Cheryl D. Sutton, Director of Supplier Diversity and Outreach – North Carolina Education Lottery
Panelists:
- Evingerlean D. Blakney, Ph.D, President and CEO, Blakney Global Solutions
- Nita Piano, Founder, Bold Growth Agency
“5 Relationship Hacks That Produce Healthy and Happy Marriages ” -Sponsored by Victorious Praise Fellowship Church of God In Christ
3:30pm – 3:50pm
This seminar provides the 5 hacks that produces a healthy and happy marriage, including overcoming negative inhibitors and disruptors, resolving conflict without being confrontational, Soul Ties verses Soul Mates, three keys to sustaining love, and the power of intimacy and sex.
Moderator:
- Dr. Wil Nichols, Founder & Pastor of Victorious Praise Fellowship Church of God in Christ
“Shed The Weight ” -Sponsored by WakeMed
4:00pm – 4:20pm
This seminar gives helpful tools on how you can shed the weight: mentally, physically and spiritually
Moderator:
- Dr. Tiffany Lowe Clayton, certified osteopathic medical physician, WakeMed Bariatric Surgery & Medical Weight Loss
