May Month Of Fitness In Wake Forest

May Month of Fitness includes a free 50-Mile Walking Challenge, along with a free outdoor fitness series each week in May.

50-Mile Walking Challenge

Residents (ages 11 and older) who accept the walking challenge agree to walk at least 50 miles in May and use tracking cards to record their progress. Walking locations may include neighborhoods, schools, churches, parks, and greenways – just to name a few.

There is no cost to participate, and online registration is open through Friday, April 26.

REGISTER NOW

The first 100 participants to complete at least 50 miles and return their completed tracking cards to JPCC by Monday, June 3, will receive a 50-Mile Walking Challenge T-shirt.

Fitness Classes

Free and open to all ages, each class will be offered on its respective night from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the E. Carroll Joyner Park Amphitheater, 701 Harris Road.

No registration is required. In the event of rain or other inclement weather, the class will be canceled.

Mondays – Women’s Self Defense

Instructors from Quest Martial Arts will teach participating women a variety of techniques to avoid danger and defend themselves if necessary. Sessions will focus on practical and instinctive methods to get you out of harm’s way.

May 6 | May 13 | May 20 |

* No class on May 27

Tuesdays – Cynergy Fit

Cynergy Fit is an Outdoor Bootcamp Community in Wake Forest, NC. Cyndie Daniel, your Personal Trainer is here to help motivate, challenge, educate, and train you to be stronger, faster, and better than yesterday. The workouts are for ALL fitness levels. You will experience a FULL body workout every single time, integrating strength, cardio, and intensity. Participants are encouraged to bring a mat and water.

May 7 | May 14 | May 21 | May 28

Wednesdays – Yoga

Yoga is a mind and body practice. It combines physical postures, breathing techniques, and meditation to achieve relaxation of both body and mind. Throughout our month together, Jana, of Unwined on White, will introduce some of the different styles of yoga in a lighthearted and grounded way. You will expect to find poses that help to build balance, strength, and flexibility and connect breath to movement. And of course, we will end our practice in savasana enjoying the beautiful outdoor space that is Joyner Park – trust me, you don’t want to miss it. This practice will be designed for all experience levels, so if you’ve never stepped on a mat before or you are a seasoned practitioner, you are welcome. Yoga participants should bring a mat or beach towel and water. If you’re a journal-er, you may want to bring a notebook in case and intention or quote connects with you!

May 1 | May 8 | May 15 | May 22 | May 29

Thursdays – Zumba

Come dance and workout. Zumba is a fitness program that involves cardio and Latin-inspired dance Participants are encouraged to bring water.

May 2 | May 9 | May 16 | May 23 | May 30

Fridays – Bhangra Dancing

Bhangra music and dance can be seen in Bollywood movies and other genres of large-scale musical fusions. Many people go to bhangra sessions to stay healthy and fit, as the best alternative to the gym. It is a dance of joy, the dance of happiness, the dance of good health, and the dance of productivity. Carolina Indian Arts, CIA, is the premier Indian dance academy of the Triangle and their instructors will introduce participants to this cultural dance. No experience needed.

May 3 | May 10 | May 17 | May 24| May 31

