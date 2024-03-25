What Is North Carolina’s Favorite Candy for Easter?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

As Easter Sunday approaches, people are looking to stock up on jellybeans, chocolate bunnies, marshmallow chicks, and other sweet favorites for the kids’ baskets… or maybe to keep for themselves.

Popular food delivery service DoorDash recently took a peek at current springtime trends, and they found out some very interesting facts.

First thing’s first, they broke down the most popular Easter candy by state, and it looks like North Carolina (along with over 30 other states) is a fan of Reese’s Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Eggs. The seasonal Reese’s cup is the most popular candy nationwide.

It’s also worth noting that when it comes to candy, 31% of Americans favor Easter candy the most, ahead of Halloween candy (29%) and Christmas candy (24%).

Here are the top ordered Easter candy in the U.S., according to DoorDash’s findings.

Reese’s Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Eggs Candies Cadbury Creme Egg Milk Chocolate Easter Candy Starburst Jelly Beans Original Hershey’s Kisses Milk Chocolate Candy Share Pack Snicker’s, Twix, Milky Way & More Assorted Easter Chocolate Candy Bulk Variety Pack Galerie Value Jelly Beans Filled Egg Lindt Milk Chocolate Bunny Dove Milk Chocolate Easter Eggs Peeps Marshmallow Chicks Candy Ferrero Rocher Fine Hazelnut Chocolates Easter Bunny

Favorite Easter Celebrations

DoorDash also took a look at some other popular Easter traditions, and here’s what they found: