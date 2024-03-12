President Biden, VP Harris Set to Visit NC Later This Month

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

After making separate trips to the Tarheel State earlier this year, President Joe Biden & Vice President Kamala Harris will visit North Carolina together later this month.

As WRAL reports, Biden and Harris will visit the battleground state on March 26 as part of their re-election campaign.

Details of the upcoming visit – including which city they’ll visit – have not been revealed.

Harris visited Raleigh earlier this month, spending time in Durham ahead of Super Tuesday to discuss support for small businesses. It was there that Harris announced that $32 million would be used to support historically underserved businesses in North Carolina.

Biden’s last visit was back in January, visiting Raleigh to discuss the economy, investments and infrastructure. He highlighted the local impact of the American Rescue Plan and 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law.

