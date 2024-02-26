Listen Live
Vice President Kamala Harris To Visit Durham This Week

Former President Donald Trump & Former SC Governor Nikki Haley will also make campaign stops in the Tarheel State.

Published on February 26, 2024

ORANGEBURG, SC - FEBRUARY 2: Vice President Kamala Harris speak

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

As North Carolinians are preparing to vote in the March 5th primary, Vice President Kamala Harris is heading to the Bull City for a visit.

As reported by WRAL, Harris will be in Durham on Friday, March 1 to discuss small business, economic opportunity and building a strong economy. This will be her 10th visit to North Carolina since becoming VP in 2021.

She will be joined by Gov. Roy Cooper and Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo during her visit.

Her last visit to NC was in January, as she visited Charlotte to announce funding from the Safer Communities Act to help provide mental health resources to local schools.

GOP Candidates Visiting NC

VP Harris won’t be the only politician visiting the Tarheel State ahead of “Super Tuesday.”

Former President (and current GOP frontrunner) Donald Trump will be speaking at a rally at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex on Saturday, March 2. He is expected to speak at around 2 pm.

Meanwhile, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley will be in Charlotte on Friday night, at Norfolk Hall at Suffolk Punch. After that, Haley will visit Raleigh for a 12:30 pm rally at Clouds Brewing Tap Room.

