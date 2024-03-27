Poster Contest For Tick And Mosquito Awareness Month

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Division of Public Health, Communicable Disease Branch is excited to announce the annual “Fight the Bite!” campaign. We want you to help us educate North Carolinians about the prevention of vector-borne diseases by ‘fighting the bite!’ Ticks and mosquitoes cause a great deal of illness in North Carolina, including Rocky Mountain spotted fever, Lyme disease and La Crosse Encephalitis. We invite all K-12 students across the state to create and submit an educational poster that may be used in this statewide campaign. We hope your participation will be both fun and a valuable learning experience.

More Details Here

If you are a parent or teacher of a participating student, please help them follow the instructions below to create their poster and submit it on time. Students should design their posters with a clear message about how they plan to “Fight the Bite!” and prevent tick- and mosquito-borne illnesses.

Rules:

1. The poster contest is open to all students K-12 across the state of North Carolina. There will be three grade categories: K-5, 6-8 and 9-12.

2. Students must create their posters on an 8 ½” X 11” sheet of paper in either landscape or portrait layout. Only one submission per student is allowed.

3. All art must be original! Submissions should be colorful and eye-catching. Any text should be large enough to read, legible and spelled correctly.

4. Students may pick any theme related to “Fight the Bite” or any topic relating to the prevention of tick- and mosquito-borne illnesses.

5. Each participating student should fill out an entry form and tape it to the back of their poster. Do not staple.

6. The deadline to submit posters is Monday, April 8, 2024.

7. Posters must be mailed to the address below in an envelope big enough to hold the poster without folding and should be labeled “Do Not Fold.” Posters can also be scanned and emailed to alexis.barbarin@dhhs.nc.gov. Fax submissions will not be accepted. Mail your submissions to: Dr. Alexis M. Barbarin 225 N. McDowell St. 1902 Mail Service Center Raleigh, NC 27699-1902

More Details Here

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

TikTok: @TheKarenClark

Twitter: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark