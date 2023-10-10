Raleigh Among WalletHub’s List of Best Cities to Drive In

As car owners, we have a lot to think about in terms of our commute. We think about traffic, gas prices, road quality, and repairs, among other things.
All things considered, we would want our driving experience to be a pleasant one. Thankfully, Raleigh may be one of the best places to do that, as WalletHub named NC’s capital as the 2nd best city to drive in for 2023.
In their study, WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities across 30 key indicators of “driver-friendliness,” including average gas prices, annual hours in traffic congestion per commuter, and auto-repair shops per capita.
For its part, Raleigh ranked 5th best in cost of ownership and maintenance and 14th in safety. Raleigh’s overall score was 66.49 on WalletHub’s scale, right behind the #1 ranked city of Corpus Christi, TX.
Elsewhere in NC, four other cities made the cut: Greensboro (#6), Winston-Salem (#11), Durham (#21) and Charlotte (#35).
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
10 Best Cities to Drive In
- Corpus Christi, TX
- Raleigh, NC
- Boise, ID
- Plano, TX
- Scottsdale, AZ
- Greensboro, NC
- Laredo, TX
- Lubbock, TX
- Lincoln, NE
- Jacksonville, FL
10 Worst Cities To Drive In
- Oakland, CA
- San Francisco, CA
- Detroit, MI
- Washington, DC
- Los Angeles, CA
- Philadelphia, PA
- Chicago, IL
- New York, NY
- Seattle, WA
- Stockton, CA
-
Arrest Made In 1996 Unsolved Murder of Tupac Shakur
-
Chloë Bailey Revealed Her Celebrity Crush And We Are Here For It
-
Tisha Campbell-Martin Responds To Duane and Will Smith Gay Rumors
-
Why Everyone's Phone Will Alarm Wednesday Afternoon
-
SCORE! Tyreek Hill and Other Pro Athletes With Enough Kids To Start Their Own Teams
-
‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Announce Racism/Colorism Roundtable, Erica Mena Reacts
-
The 51 Hottest Black Men In Hollywood
-
The Visuals: Beyoncé Announces Electric ‘Renaissance’ Concert Film