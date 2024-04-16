Listen Live
Local

Check Out Grant To Fix Up Your Raleigh Business

Published on April 16, 2024

Construction Contractor

Source: Storyblocks / storyblocks

The City of Raleigh’s Building Up-fit Grant encourages growth and development by assisting property owners who want to activate their vacant or underutilized commercial building space in Raleigh to create new business use or new jobs.  More Details Here

For more information and to ensure that you are eligible for the program, view:

How do I apply for a Building Up-fit Grant?

This matching reimbursement program helps small business owners invest in property improvements, by matching up to 50 percent of the qualified construction costs.

Residential properties and properties outside of Raleigh are not eligible. Exterior projects are also not eligible for the grant. Before submitting an application, applicants must review full list of requirements in the Program brochure and the Building Up-fit Grant FAQ.

  1. Complete the Building Up-fit Grant pre-application to determine eligibility. (Application is available only during the grant cycles listed below)
  2. Staff will provide an application via email if a pre-applicant is determined to be eligible to apply. Ineligible applicants will be notified.
  3. Submit application. Applications are accepted only during the quarterly grant cycles listed below.

When can I apply for a Building Up-fit Grant?

QTR OPEN DATE CLOSE DATE AWARD NOTIFICATION DATE
1st Fri., June 23, 2023 Sun., July 16, 2023 Fri., Aug. 4 2023
2nd Fri., Sept. 15, 2023 Sun., Oct. 8, 2023 Fri., Oct. 27, 2023
3rd Fri., Jan. 5, 2024 Sun., Jan. 28, 2024 Fri., Feb. 16, 2024
4th Fri., Apr. 5, 2024 Sun., Apr. 28, 2024 Fri., May 17, 2024

More Details Here

 

Source: PEO Productions / PEO Productions

