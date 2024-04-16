Check Out Grant To Fix Up Your Raleigh Business

The City of Raleigh’s Building Up-fit Grant encourages growth and development by assisting property owners who want to activate their vacant or underutilized commercial building space in Raleigh to create new business use or new jobs. More Details Here
For more information and to ensure that you are eligible for the program, view:
How do I apply for a Building Up-fit Grant?
This matching reimbursement program helps small business owners invest in property improvements, by matching up to 50 percent of the qualified construction costs.
Residential properties and properties outside of Raleigh are not eligible. Exterior projects are also not eligible for the grant. Before submitting an application, applicants must review full list of requirements in the Program brochure and the Building Up-fit Grant FAQ.
- Complete the Building Up-fit Grant pre-application to determine eligibility. (Application is available only during the grant cycles listed below)
- Staff will provide an application via email if a pre-applicant is determined to be eligible to apply. Ineligible applicants will be notified.
- Submit application. Applications are accepted only during the quarterly grant cycles listed below.
When can I apply for a Building Up-fit Grant?
|QTR
|OPEN DATE
|CLOSE DATE
|AWARD NOTIFICATION DATE
|1st
|Fri., June 23, 2023
|Sun., July 16, 2023
|Fri., Aug. 4 2023
|2nd
|Fri., Sept. 15, 2023
|Sun., Oct. 8, 2023
|Fri., Oct. 27, 2023
|3rd
|Fri., Jan. 5, 2024
|Sun., Jan. 28, 2024
|Fri., Feb. 16, 2024
|4th
|Fri., Apr. 5, 2024
|Sun., Apr. 28, 2024
|Fri., May 17, 2024
