Local

First Order Friday at Moore Square

Published on May 1, 2024

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
US-ENTERTAINMENT-STAR-WARS-COLLECTION

Source: JOSH EDELSON / Getty

Travel to a galaxy far, far away in the heart of Downtown Raleigh at First Order Friday!

Activities Include

  • Free screening of Star Wars: The Force Awakens under the stars at 7:30 p.m.
  • Photo ops with Star Wars cosplayers (costumes encouraged!)
  • Star Wars caricature drawings and crafts
  • Vendor market curated by Get2Know Raleigh
  • Food trucks
  • And more!

Date: Friday, May 3
Time: 5 – 9 p.m.
Ages: All
Cost: Free

 

Karen Clark Headshot

Source: PEO Productions / PEO Productions

