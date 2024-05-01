First Order Friday at Moore Square

Travel to a galaxy far, far away in the heart of Downtown Raleigh at First Order Friday!
Activities Include
- Free screening of Star Wars: The Force Awakens under the stars at 7:30 p.m.
- Photo ops with Star Wars cosplayers (costumes encouraged!)
- Star Wars caricature drawings and crafts
- Vendor market curated by Get2Know Raleigh
- Food trucks
- And more!
Date: Friday, May 3
Time: 5 – 9 p.m.
Ages: All
Cost: Free
