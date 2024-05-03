Listen Live
2024 College Graduations In The Triangle

Published on May 3, 2024

University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill

Source: Sean Rayford / Getty

Grad season is upon us, and we have a breakdown of the local college graduations happening in the Triangle, as reported by ABC11.

Note: Check with your university for more info on parking, department graduations and other requirements.

NC State University – May 4

  • 9am at PNC Arena
  • Commencement speaker is Nobel Prize-winning chemist David MacMilan
  • 2024 graduate Benjamin Poovey will also address his fellow grads as he earns his bachelor’s in business administration
  • Students must RSVP, but guest tickets are not required for commencement
    • NC State encourages grads to limit their guests to four people. Seating is on a first-come, first serve basis.

Saint Augustine’s University – May 4

  • 9am at George Williams Athletic Complex
  • Seniors will still graduate despite ongoing accreditation and final exam issues.

NC Central University – May 4

  • Both ceremonies will be held at McDougald-McLendon Arena
    • Professional/graduate degrees: 9am
    • Baccalureate degrees: 2pm
  • Students will walk across the stage for their cover, then report to their department for their diplomas after the ceremony.
  • Guest tickets are required.

Meredith College – May 11

  • Students can register for either the 8:30am or 11am ceremony at the Courtyard behind Johnson Hall.
  • Graduates can choose who they sit with.
  • Each grad is eligible to receive six guest tickets.
  • Diplomas will be mailed.

Shaw University – May 11

  • 10am at Raleigh Convention Center
  • Guest tickets are not required.
  • The commencement speaker is Michael Lomax, President and CEO of the United Negro College Fund (UNCF)

UNC-Chapel Hill – May 11

  • 7pm at Kenan Memorial Stadium
    • Graduate school’s hooding ceremony will be at 9am at Dean Smith Center
  • Students are not required to register, and there will be no ticketing process.

  • The main commencement will not include graduates’ names being called or them walking across the stage. This will take place during departmental ceremonies.
  • UNC alum and NASA astronaut Zena Cardman will be the commencement speaker.

Duke University – May 12

  • 9am on Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium
  • The commencement ceremony will be for September 2023, December 2023, and May 2024 grads.
  • Graduates are required to request guest tickets.
  • Comedian Jerry Seinfeld, who is the parent of a Duke alumna and a current Duke student, will be the commencement speaker.

