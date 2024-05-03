2024 College Graduations In The Triangle

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Grad season is upon us, and we have a breakdown of the local college graduations happening in the Triangle, as reported by ABC11.

Note: Check with your university for more info on parking, department graduations and other requirements.

NC State University – May 4

9am at PNC Arena

Commencement speaker is Nobel Prize-winning chemist David MacMilan

2024 graduate Benjamin Poovey will also address his fellow grads as he earns his bachelor’s in business administration

Students must RSVP, but guest tickets are not required for commencement NC State encourages grads to limit their guests to four people. Seating is on a first-come, first serve basis.



Saint Augustine’s University – May 4

9am at George Williams Athletic Complex

Seniors will still graduate despite ongoing accreditation and final exam issues.

NC Central University – May 4

Both ceremonies will be held at McDougald-McLendon Arena Professional/graduate degrees: 9am Baccalureate degrees: 2pm

Students will walk across the stage for their cover, then report to their department for their diplomas after the ceremony.

Guest tickets are required.

Meredith College – May 11

Students can register for either the 8:30am or 11am ceremony at the Courtyard behind Johnson Hall.

Graduates can choose who they sit with.

Each grad is eligible to receive six guest tickets.

Diplomas will be mailed.

Shaw University – May 11

10am at Raleigh Convention Center

Guest tickets are not required.

The commencement speaker is Michael Lomax, President and CEO of the United Negro College Fund (UNCF)

UNC-Chapel Hill – May 11

7pm at Kenan Memorial Stadium Graduate school’s hooding ceremony will be at 9am at Dean Smith Center

Students are not required to register, and there will be no ticketing process.

The main commencement will not include graduates’ names being called or them walking across the stage. This will take place during departmental ceremonies.

UNC alum and NASA astronaut Zena Cardman will be the commencement speaker.

Duke University – May 12