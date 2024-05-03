2024 College Graduations In The Triangle

Grad season is upon us, and we have a breakdown of the local college graduations happening in the Triangle, as reported by ABC11.
Note: Check with your university for more info on parking, department graduations and other requirements.
- 9am at PNC Arena
- Commencement speaker is Nobel Prize-winning chemist David MacMilan
- 2024 graduate Benjamin Poovey will also address his fellow grads as he earns his bachelor’s in business administration
- Students must RSVP, but guest tickets are not required for commencement
- NC State encourages grads to limit their guests to four people. Seating is on a first-come, first serve basis.
Saint Augustine’s University – May 4
- 9am at George Williams Athletic Complex
- Seniors will still graduate despite ongoing accreditation and final exam issues.
- Both ceremonies will be held at McDougald-McLendon Arena
- Professional/graduate degrees: 9am
- Baccalureate degrees: 2pm
- Students will walk across the stage for their cover, then report to their department for their diplomas after the ceremony.
- Guest tickets are required.
- Students can register for either the 8:30am or 11am ceremony at the Courtyard behind Johnson Hall.
- Graduates can choose who they sit with.
- Each grad is eligible to receive six guest tickets.
- Diplomas will be mailed.
- 10am at Raleigh Convention Center
- Guest tickets are not required.
- The commencement speaker is Michael Lomax, President and CEO of the United Negro College Fund (UNCF)
- 7pm at Kenan Memorial Stadium
- Graduate school’s hooding ceremony will be at 9am at Dean Smith Center
- Students are not required to register, and there will be no ticketing process.
- The main commencement will not include graduates’ names being called or them walking across the stage. This will take place during departmental ceremonies.
- UNC alum and NASA astronaut Zena Cardman will be the commencement speaker.
- 9am on Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium
- The commencement ceremony will be for September 2023, December 2023, and May 2024 grads.
- Graduates are required to request guest tickets.
- Comedian Jerry Seinfeld, who is the parent of a Duke alumna and a current Duke student, will be the commencement speaker.
