Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. – Raleigh Alumnae Chapter’s 3rd Annual Health & Wellness Day

Health is definitely wealth, and because of that, the Raleigh Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is hosting their third annual Chavis Housing Health and Wellness Day this Saturday from 10am until 3pm. Partnering with the City of Raleigh Parks and Cultural Resources, it a day of getting to better health: physically, mentally and spiritually.

Karen Clark got a chance to talk with DST member Lillian Davis and Amy Brundle, marketing and communications director of NAMI North Carolina all about this free event. Check out the interview above!

DETAILS:

3rd Annual Chavis Housing Health and Wellness Day

Apr. 27, 2024 from 10am to 3pm

John Chavis Park & Community Center

505 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Raleigh NC