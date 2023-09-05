Foxy 107.1-104.3
Food & Drink

Cooking With Karen: Prosciutto-Wrapped Chicken Stuffed With Herb Cheese

Published on September 5, 2023

Over the weekend I made a dish that I haven’t made since the pandemic. It’s Chrissy Teigen’s Prosciutto-Wrapped Stuffed Chicken. It comes across like a complicated dish, but it’s actually pretty simple. Beating the heck out of some chicken breasts is really the most difficult thing. This is the perfect meal to make if you want to impress someone or if you’re having people over for dinner. Or, it could be a delicious meal just for you.

 

Ingredients

Filling:

  • 2 ounces cream cheese, softened

  • 2 ounces goat cheese, softened

  • 2 cloves garlic, finely minced

  • 1/2 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves, finely chopped (about 3 to 4 sprigs)

  • 1/2 tablespoon fresh oregano leaves, finely chopped (about 1 sprig)

  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper

For the chicken:

  • 2 large boneless, skinless chicken breasts
  • 2 slices of bacon
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 6 slices prosciutto
  • 1 cup cherry tomatoes
  • Fresh thyme and oregano sprigs

  1. Mix together the cream cheese, goat cheese, garlic, thyme and oregano in a small mixing bowl or food processor.  Season with salt and pepper to taste.

  2. Preheat the oven to 400°. Fry 2 pieces of bacon in cast iron or oven-safe skillet and set aside. Leave bacon grease in pan.
  3. Place one chicken breast in a gallon-size plastic bag and pound with a meat mallet until about 1/2-inch thick.  Season with salt and pepper.  Repeat with the remaining chicken breast.
  4. Spread the filling in the middle of the chicken breasts. Crumble bacon over the cheese on each piece of chicken. Roll each chicken breast, starting from a short side.  Wrap each chicken breast in prosciutto so that the entire breast is covered.
  5.  Place the chicken breast (seam side down) in the pan you fried the bacon in. Scatter the tomatoes around the chicken. Drizzle with the olive oil and sprinkle pepper.  Place the herb sprigs on top.  Bake for about 30 minutes.  Let the chicken cool slightly before slicing and serving.  Serve with the tomatoes and juice from the pan.

 

 

