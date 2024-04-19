Listen Live
Local

Local Hip-Hop Artist/Producer Joshua “Rowdy” Rowsey Passes Away

Published on April 18, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Bimbé Cultural Arts Festival 2023

Source: Paige Boyd / Paige Boyd

The local Hip-Hop community is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Joshua “Rowdy” Rowsey passed away on Wednesday, April 17, as confirmed by local entertainment company OnlyUs Media, which listed him as one of its artists.

A longtime advocate for the Triangle’s Hip-Hop scene, the 2017 Carolina Music Award nominee has been featured nationally on BET, NPR, and PBS Kids, according to OnlyUs Media’s website. He also gave a well-received TEDX Talk on the importance of Hip-Hop culture.

Rowsey continued his mission to spread the culture, whether as the founder of the UNC Cypher and Med City Cypher, as the program director for the Downtown Durham – Afrofuturist Teen Center Blackspace, or providing educational workshops through UNC Greensboro’s Masters of Arts in Teaching Program.

The artist and educator will be celebrated during a live cypher on Friday, Apr. 19 in Downtown Durham, at the Bull inside CCB Plaza at 9:19pm.

We, at K975, send our condolences to Rowdy’s family, friends, and peers in Hip-Hop.

Local Hip-Hop Artist/Producer Joshua “Rowdy” Rowsey Passes Away  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Trending
Entertainment

The Biggest Four: The Athlete’s Foot Announce Flau’jae Johnson As Their 2024 Brand Ambassador In A Landmark NIL Partnership

Local

Melissa’s Pick Hit Of The Week: Kenny Lewis & Kim Burrell

News

Atlanta’s Georgia Resilience and Opportunity Fund Proved To Be Successful For Black Mothers, New Report Finds

Civil Rights & Social Justice

Attack On HBCUs: Black Voters Matter Co-Founder Calls Out ‘Bait-And-Switch’ At Tennessee State University

Entertainment

TSU’s Entire Board of Trustees Get Disbanded | The Amanda Seales Show

Entertainment

Hip-Hop Legends Reunite as Fat Joe and Friends Light Up the Historic Apollo Theater

Black Business Pages RAL

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close