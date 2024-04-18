LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Raleigh has made another national list, but this time not for a good reason.

According to a recent survey conducted by BetCarolina.com, Raleigh, North Carolina, finds itself labeled as the fifth most boring city in the nation.

The good news is Raleigh ranked behind Houston, Phoenix, Indianapolis, and San Jose. With 600 participants surveyed via Reddit, Raleigh’s lack of excitement has drawn attention.

America’s Most Boring Cities: Survey Results

Rank City # of Votes % of Votes 1 Indianapolis, IN 33 5.5% 2 San Jose, CA 31 5.2% 3 Phoenix, AZ 26 4.3% 4 Houston, TX 24 4.0% 5 Raleigh, NC 23 3.8% T-6 Dallas, TX 22 3.7% T-6 Jacksonville, FL 22 3.7% 8 Columbus, OH 20 3.3% 9 Omaha, NE 19 3.2% 10 Bakersfield, CA 18 3.0% Read the full story here.

Raleigh Ranked in Top 5 Most Boring Cities was originally published on hiphopnc.com