Cooking With Karen: Quick, Hot Honey Shrimp

Published on August 23, 2023

Hey, it’s Karen and this week I want you to try this Quick, Hot Honey Shrimp Recipe. It’s super fast, really easy and full of flavor. You’re going to be shocked by how quickly this comes together. Add some microwaveable rice and some steamed veggies to make it a really fast meal. At my house, this is one of those meals I make when everyone is headed out to all of their practices and rehearsals after school.

This recipe makes enough for two people. Feel free to double or triple the recipe. Please note: This is a spicy dish

 

 

 

Ingredients:

  • 1tablespoon honey
  • teaspoon ground cayenne
  • ¼ teaspoon grated lime zest
  • ¼ teaspoon freshly grated ginger or ginger paste

  • 1garlic clove, finely minced or a teaspoon of minced garlic from the jar (I like using garlic from the jar b/c it’s easy)
  • ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
  • ¼ teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1pound cleaned extra-large shrimp, patted dry with paper towels (if you use smaller shrimp, reduce cooking time)
  • 1jalapeño, thinly sliced
  • 2 green onions, thinly sliced

 

Directions:

  1. Heat oven to 500 degrees.
  2. Mix honey, cayenne, lime zest, ginger, garlic, salt and pepper and olive oil in a bowl. Add shrimp and toss until coated by sauce. Place shrimp on baking sheet lined with parchment paper.
  3. Place in oven and roast for 5 minutes.
  4. Remove shrimp from oven and squeeze lime juice over the top. Toss shrimp with jalapenos and green onions. (I serve with bottled Yum Yum sauce)

