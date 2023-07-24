Cooking With Karen: Seared Chicken With Basil & Tomato Salad

Our Karen Clark is back with Cooking With Karen and managed to whip up a quick and healthy meal in under an hour that we’re adding to our rotation immediately. It’s seared chicken with basil & tomato salad plus roasted potatoes.
Ingredients:
Roasted Potatoes
– 2 to 3 pounds of petite red potatoes, halved
– 3 Tablespoons of olive oil
– Kosher salt
– Ground black pepper
– Garlic powder
– 2 Tablespoons of chives, chopped
Seared Chicken
– 2 Tablespoons of olive oil
– Lawry’s Seasoned Salt
– Garlic Powder
– Dried thyme leaves
– Crushed red pepper flakes, for heat (you can leave out or use black pepper)
Basil & Tomato Salad
– 1 cup of basil leaves
– 1 package of cherry tomatoes, halved
– 1 large or 2 small shallots, sliced
– 3 Persian cucumbers, halved and sliced
– 1 Tablespoon of olive oil
– Kosher salt
– Juice from half a lemon
Instructions
– Heat oven to 450 degrees.
– Coat potatoes w/olive oil and seasonings. Transfer to baking sheet and cook in oven for 25 minutes.
– Add salad ingredients to a bowl. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with salt. Squeeze lemon juice over salad. Mix and set aside.
– Slice chicken breasts in half so that they aren’t so thick. Place breasts in Ziploc bag and use rolling pin to pound breasts into thin, even pieces.
– Heat olive oil in a pan over medium high heat. Season chicken and cook in pan for about 3 minutes on each side. Repeat until all breasts are cooked. Use a cooking thermometer to ensure breasts are at 165 degrees internally.
– Top warm chicken with salad. Add chives to warm potatoes and toss together. Serve immediately.
