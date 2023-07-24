Cooking With Karen: Seared Chicken With Basil & Tomato Salad

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Our Karen Clark is back with Cooking With Karen and managed to whip up a quick and healthy meal in under an hour that we’re adding to our rotation immediately. It’s seared chicken with basil & tomato salad plus roasted potatoes.

Ingredients:

Roasted Potatoes

– 2 to 3 pounds of petite red potatoes, halved

– 3 Tablespoons of olive oil

– Kosher salt

– Ground black pepper

– Garlic powder

– 2 Tablespoons of chives, chopped

Seared Chicken

– 2 Tablespoons of olive oil

– Lawry’s Seasoned Salt

– Garlic Powder

– Dried thyme leaves

– Crushed red pepper flakes, for heat (you can leave out or use black pepper)

Basil & Tomato Salad

– 1 cup of basil leaves

– 1 package of cherry tomatoes, halved

– 1 large or 2 small shallots, sliced

– 3 Persian cucumbers, halved and sliced

– 1 Tablespoon of olive oil

– Kosher salt

– Juice from half a lemon

Instructions

– Heat oven to 450 degrees.

– Coat potatoes w/olive oil and seasonings. Transfer to baking sheet and cook in oven for 25 minutes.

– Add salad ingredients to a bowl. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with salt. Squeeze lemon juice over salad. Mix and set aside.

– Slice chicken breasts in half so that they aren’t so thick. Place breasts in Ziploc bag and use rolling pin to pound breasts into thin, even pieces.

– Heat olive oil in a pan over medium high heat. Season chicken and cook in pan for about 3 minutes on each side. Repeat until all breasts are cooked. Use a cooking thermometer to ensure breasts are at 165 degrees internally.

– Top warm chicken with salad. Add chives to warm potatoes and toss together. Serve immediately.

