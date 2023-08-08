Cooking With Karen: Easy Skillet Lasagna

Heat oil in a 12-inch oven safe skillet over medium-high. Add beef and sausage. Cook until crumbled and browned. Add garlic, salt, and crushed red pepper flakes if using; cook, stirring constantly, about 1 minute. Stir in 1 1/2 cups of water, scraping up any browned bits on bottom of skillet.

Using tongs, stir in pasta sauce and lasagna noodle pieces. Make sure the noodles are buried in the sauce so they can cook. Bring to a boil over medium-high; cover, reduce heat to low, and simmer until noodles are just tender, 15 to 20 minutes, uncovering during last 5 minutes of cooking. While mixture cooks, preheat oven to broil with oven rack about 10 inches from heat source.