Cooking With Karen: Easy Skillet Lasagna

Sitting at work wondering what to fix your family for dinner? How about some comforting lasagna, but without all the extensive work? Karen Clark has a delicious Skillet Lasagna that has all of the comfort of this classic dish without all of the work!
Ingredients
- 3 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 lb. lean ground beef
- 1lb. hot, Italian sausage (can sub for mild, sweet or double your ground beef)
- minced garlic cloves (4-5)
- 1 cup of onions (I used frozen, chopped onions)
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- 1 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes (you can leave out if you don’t like spicy flavors)
- 2 (24-oz.) jar tomato basil pasta sauce or sauce of your choice
- 15 uncooked lasagna noodles, broken into large pieces
- 1 cup whole-milk ricotta cheese
- 8 oz. shredded low-moisture mozzarella cheese (about 2 cups)
- 4 oz. Parmesan cheese, grated (about 1 cup)
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh basil
Directions
-
Heat oil in a 12-inch oven safe skillet over medium-high. Add beef and sausage. Cook until crumbled and browned. Add garlic, salt, and crushed red pepper flakes if using; cook, stirring constantly, about 1 minute. Stir in 1 1/2 cups of water, scraping up any browned bits on bottom of skillet.
-
Using tongs, stir in pasta sauce and lasagna noodle pieces. Make sure the noodles are buried in the sauce so they can cook. Bring to a boil over medium-high; cover, reduce heat to low, and simmer until noodles are just tender, 15 to 20 minutes, uncovering during last 5 minutes of cooking. While mixture cooks, preheat oven to broil with oven rack about 10 inches from heat source.
-
Stir together ricotta, shredded mozzarella, grated Parmesan, and basil in a medium bowl until combined; dollop over cooked noodle mixture in skillet.
-
Broil in preheated oven until cheese is melted and lightly browned, about 5 minutes.
-
