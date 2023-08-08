Listen Live
Cooking With Karen: Easy Skillet Lasagna

Published on August 8, 2023

Sitting at work wondering what to fix your family for dinner? How about some comforting lasagna, but without all the extensive work? Karen Clark has a delicious Skillet Lasagna that has all of the comfort of this classic dish without all of the work!

 

 

Ingredients

  • 3 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 lb. lean ground beef
  • 1lb. hot, Italian sausage (can sub for mild, sweet or double your ground beef)
  • minced garlic cloves (4-5)
  • 1 cup of onions (I used frozen, chopped onions)
  • tsp. kosher salt
  • 1 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes (you can leave out if you don’t like spicy flavors)
  • 2 (24-oz.) jar tomato basil pasta sauce or sauce of your choice
  • 15 uncooked lasagna noodles, broken into large pieces
  • cup whole-milk ricotta cheese
  • 8 oz. shredded low-moisture mozzarella cheese (about 2 cups)
  • 4 oz. Parmesan cheese, grated (about 1 cup)
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh basil

Directions

  1. Heat oil in a 12-inch oven safe skillet over medium-high. Add beef and sausage.  Cook until crumbled and browned.  Add garlic, salt, and crushed red pepper flakes if using; cook, stirring constantly, about 1 minute. Stir in 1 1/2 cups of water, scraping up any browned bits on bottom of skillet.

  2. Using tongs, stir in pasta sauce and lasagna noodle pieces. Make sure the noodles are buried in the sauce so they can cook. Bring to a boil over medium-high; cover, reduce heat to low, and simmer until noodles are just tender, 15 to 20 minutes, uncovering during last 5 minutes of cooking. While mixture cooks, preheat oven to broil with oven rack about 10 inches from heat source.

  3. Stir together ricotta, shredded mozzarella, grated Parmesan, and basil in a medium bowl until combined; dollop over cooked noodle mixture in skillet.

  4. Broil in preheated oven until cheese is melted and lightly browned, about 5 minutes.

 

Also try Cooking With Karen: Seared Chicken with Tomato & Basil Salad

 

