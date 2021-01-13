CLOSE
Triangle Empowered Series : Myths VS Facts

Join us, as Brian Dawson is joined by Kiricka Yarborough Smith the Human Trafficking Program Director of North Carolina Council for Women and Youth Involvement, discussing the community impact of human trafficking and highlight January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Report human trafficking by calling the national human trafficking hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text “BE FREE” to 233733

 WWW.COUNCILFORWOMEN.GOV

Triangle Empowered Series : Myths VS Facts  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

