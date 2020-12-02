CLOSE
Triangle Empowered Series: Deadline for Applying to the NC Extra Credit Grant

Join us, as Karen Clark is joined by Hector Campuzano a Paralegal-Advocate of the Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy discussing the deadline for applying to the NC Extra Credit Grant.

Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy: charlottelegaladvocacy.org

