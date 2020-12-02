Triangle Empowered Series: Deadline for Applying to the NC Extra Credit Grant

Join us, as Karen Clark is joined by Hector Campuzano a Paralegal-Advocate of the Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy discussing the deadline for applying to the NC Extra Credit Grant.
Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy: charlottelegaladvocacy.org
To apply for the grant visit: 335forNC.com
Also Check Out These Trending Stories:
Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Suing Ex-Husband Peter Thomas For $170,000
Starbucks Is Offering Free Coffee To Front-Line Responders
Marsai Martin Is Named The Youngest Hollywood Executive Producer By The Guinness Book Of World Records
KeKe Palmer Reveals She’s Been Battling With PCOS For Years And Didn’t Know It
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: