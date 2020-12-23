CLOSE
Triangle Empowered Series: Discussing COVID-19 Vaccine and the African American Community

Join us, as Karen Clark is joined by Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. the Secretary for the NC Department of Health and Human Services of NC Department of Health and Human Services, discussing COVID-19 Vaccine and the African American community.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: www.ncdhhs.gov Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D.

