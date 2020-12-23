Triangle Empowered Series: Discussing COVID-19 Vaccine and the African American Community

Join us, as Karen Clark is joined by Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. the Secretary for the NC Department of Health and Human Services of NC Department of Health and Human Services, discussing COVID-19 Vaccine and the African American community.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: www.ncdhhs.gov Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD TO THE FOXYNC.COM HOMEPAGE

ALSO TRENDING

Triangle Empowered Series: Obtaining Business Credit

Triangle Empowered Series: Historically Underutilized Businesses

Triangle Empowered Series: Deadline for Applying to the NC Extra Credit Grant

Marsai Martin Is Named The Youngest Hollywood Executive Producer By The Guinness Book Of World Records

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: