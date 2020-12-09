Triangle Empowered Series: Historically Underutilized Businesses

Join us, as Karen Clark is joined by Tammie Hall the Director for the Office of Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUB) and Assistant to the Secretary for HUB Outreach for the State of North Carolina; discussing historically underutilized businesses.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: https://ncadmin.nc.gov/businesses/hub Tammie Hall the Director for the Office of HUB

