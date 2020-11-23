CLOSE
Karen Clark
HomeKaren Clark

{WATCH} Quarantine Cooking: Karen Clark Sour Cream & Onion Chicken

Italian cooking ingredients on a cutting board

Source: Maren Caruso / Getty

Cooking With Karen Clark making a Sour Cream & Onion Chicken and featuring her best/worst critique … her son

If you’re bored with cooking the same thing day after day, this Quarantine Cooking series offers some tasty alternatives to your typical dinner. And this could be a great time to experiment with new flavors and ingredients that you typically wouldn’t have time to try out after a day of work and running kids to various sports practices.

Cook more with Karen:

Read More: Quarantine Cooking: Karen Clark Makes Lamb & Chickpea Curry

Read More: Quarantine Cooking: Chrissy Teigen’s Braised Short Ribs

Read More:Quarantine Cooking: Karen Clark Makes Quick, Easy Korean Barbecue Meatballs

Read More: Quarantine Cooking: Karen Clark Makes Crawfish Bisque

Follow Karen On Social

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

 

cooking , karen clark

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Celebrity Hairstylist Tym Wallace Tells Us How To…
 11 hours ago
11.23.20
Johns Hopkins: Coronavirus Now Leading Cause Of Death…
 12 hours ago
11.23.20
Missy Elliott Surprises Bride With Dream Wedding Dress…
 13 hours ago
11.23.20
Jeremih Transferred From ICU As COVID-19 Battle Improves
 13 hours ago
11.23.20
R. Kelly’s Sex Trafficking Trial Is Set For…
 14 hours ago
11.23.20
Missy Elliott Drops Serious Cash On A Dream…
 3 days ago
11.20.20
Carolina Hurricanes v Boston Bruins - Game Two
Sebastian Aho Of The Carolina Hurricanes Ranks As…
 3 days ago
11.20.20
Dallas Stars v Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricane’s New Practice Arena Is Now Open…
 3 days ago
11.20.20
Neon at Night
Bull City Reels On Wheels Is Back Twice…
 3 days ago
11.19.20
Will Smith And Janet Hubert Squash Their ‘Fresh…
 4 days ago
11.20.20
20 items
SnowCone vs. Clone: Fans Hilariously Discuss Jeezy Vs.…
 4 days ago
11.20.20
Not Sure If You Should Trust a COVID-19…
 4 days ago
11.20.20
Trump-Loving Pastor Who Said He Wouldn’t Catch COVID…
 4 days ago
11.20.20
Bobby Brown Jr.’s Final Tweets Reveal He Was…
 4 days ago
11.20.20
Close